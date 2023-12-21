Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's govt, MDC councils to blame for cholera deaths

by Staff reporter
60 mins ago | Views
HUMAN rights lawyers say government and local authorities must be held accountable for cholera deaths as the water-borne disease spreads across the country claiming lives.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) accused authorities of "dereliction of duty" in the handling of the cholera outbreak.

Zimbabwe is grappling with a third cholera outbreak this year, with cases having been confirmed in all the 10 provinces.

According to the Health and Child Care ministry, Zimbabwe has recorded 200 cholera-related deaths and 130 hospitalisations since February 2023 when the outbreak first surfaced.

"The ongoing cholera outbreak is a chilling reminder of the devastating consequences of failing to provide necessities to the people. The government must act swiftly and effectively to protect lives and prevent further tragedy," the ZLHR said.

The rights lawyers expressed outrage over preventable deaths from a "medieval disease" in Zimbabwe.

"It is a staggering indictment on both local and central governments that Zimbabwe is still haunted by a medieval disease like cholera," the lawyers said.

They said officials should be held accountable for their "failure to invest in and adequately manage basic water, sanitation infrastructure and public health facilities".

ZLHR criticised the sluggish response to the crisis, citing lack of access to clean water, sanitation and proper medical care in affected communities.

They warned that "this unacceptable failure of leadership" constituted a violation of the government's constitutional obligations and international human rights commitments.

"The failure by central and local governments to swiftly respond to the cholera epidemic through providing basic health services, medical treatment and services, clean running water and sanitary facilities to people, is an unacceptable failure of leadership and represents a clear failure by local authorities and government to uphold their constitutional obligations as provided in the Constitution and other regional and international instruments," ZLHR said.

The rights lawyers urged the government to significantly increase budgetary allocations for water, sanitation and hygiene.

"To arrest the cholera epidemic and prevent recurrent outbreaks of the primitive disease, ZLHR implores local and central governments to seriously embrace their social and economic rights, obligations provided in the Constitution and guarantee progressive realisation of the right to healthcare, the right to safe, clean and potable water for everyone and the right to a clean environment that is not harmful to people's health or their well-being," the organisation said.

As cholera spreads, across the country, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has intervened by setting up cholera treatment centres to save lives.

"This move aims to improve access to critical care and prevent further deaths and spread of the disease in vulnerable communities," WHO said.

The global health agency said upgrading of the cholera treatment centres would lead to increased bed capacity through expanding the facilities to accommodate a larger number of cholera patients.

Health and Child Care minister Douglas Mombeshora said there was a need to improve community engagement to end the scourge.

"We recently received equipment from WHO and we need to identify places where these are needed the most so that we distribute them and help fight the outbreak," he said.

WHO representative to Zimbabwe, Jean-Marie Dangou added: "These upgrades are crucial to ensure timely and effective care for cholera patients in rural areas. By expanding treatment capacity, improving hygiene and equipping healthcare workers, we can save lives and contain the outbreak."

The water-borne disease, which spreads through drinking water or eating food contaminated with the cholera bacterium and causes severe diarrhoea and vomiting, is now endemic in the country.

Government has responded by banning gatherings in cholera hotspots as it seeks to arrest the spread of the waterborne disease.

Source - the independent

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's gun amnesty fails to bring down violent crime

59 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa pampers cronies with borehole drilling contracts

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis holding back power deals

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Drama-filled 2023 ends in tears for CCC

1 hr ago | 70 Views

The elusive promise of a democratic breakthrough

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa's ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund raises US$600,000

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe CEOs push back on salaries disclosure

1 hr ago | 21 Views

'Zimbabwe economic data questionable'

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe govt misses US$12bn mining target

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid up in smoke as army moves in

10 hrs ago | 4889 Views

ZCTU under pressure

10 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day is meaningless unless and until

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwean man kills uncle using wrestling tactic

10 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe police block Mthwakazi's Umkhombandlela rally

10 hrs ago | 349 Views

Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

11 hrs ago | 854 Views

Police investigate corrupt Beitbridge detectives

11 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mpilo plunged into darkness

12 hrs ago | 202 Views

'No reason to celebrate Unity Day'

12 hrs ago | 199 Views

Unity Day has lost its lustre

12 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teachers clash with Zec

12 hrs ago | 147 Views

Financial woes bite Bosso

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Man attempts to kill cop with a sword

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Police block Sikhala rally

12 hrs ago | 286 Views

Operators hike fares as holiday traffic surges

12 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zesa switches off power to Gweru water treatment plant over debt

12 hrs ago | 67 Views

South Africa to adopt Zimsec model

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

2 SA-based robbery gang in court

12 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chiwenga calls for responsible festivities

12 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe police out in full force

12 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa begins annual leave

12 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zanu, Zapu Unity Accord

12 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa ally taken for questioning by police

20 hrs ago | 854 Views

Biti faction takes over Harare mayorship

20 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Statement to mark the 2nd anniversary of the launch of the Freedom Alliance

21 Dec 2023 at 16:45hrs | 163 Views

Top 10 political Mamparas and Screw-ups in 2023

21 Dec 2023 at 10:58hrs | 1912 Views

Zim Ambassador Golf day Namibia off to a Good Start

21 Dec 2023 at 08:05hrs | 226 Views

Community Wildlife Scouts to complement sustainable human-wildlife relations - AWF

21 Dec 2023 at 07:53hrs | 167 Views

'Every South African has right to a free vote' Ramaphosa reaffirmed and yet resolved 'no regime change in Zimbabwe!'

20 Dec 2023 at 23:03hrs | 1472 Views

Media that serves the ruling elite is against the people!

20 Dec 2023 at 22:56hrs | 414 Views

Parting Thoughts from 2023 Zimbabwe Coconut Reforms

20 Dec 2023 at 22:45hrs | 350 Views

Zimbabwe: African Development Bank approves $25 million trade finance line of credit for Central Africa Building Society

20 Dec 2023 at 22:34hrs | 354 Views

Failure to comprehend CCC's sell-out on reforms is symptomatic of incurable stupidity and worse

20 Dec 2023 at 22:30hrs | 1055 Views

Stanbic Bank donates US$20 000 for chemotherapy drugs to CAZ

20 Dec 2023 at 22:26hrs | 156 Views

Catholic priests bashed at a mine

20 Dec 2023 at 22:20hrs | 2027 Views

All set for DJ Tira and Holy Ten festival at Queen Sports Club

20 Dec 2023 at 19:42hrs | 671 Views

Dave Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe cricket coach

20 Dec 2023 at 18:19hrs | 454 Views

Bosso dismisses tech team announcement

20 Dec 2023 at 18:18hrs | 711 Views

Man kills twin brother over farmer's shoes

20 Dec 2023 at 18:17hrs | 825 Views

Zimbabwe dams water levels rise

20 Dec 2023 at 12:48hrs | 2946 Views