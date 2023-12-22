Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC concillor under fire for vandalising fence

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OPPOSITION CCC legislator for Southerton constituency Bridget Nyandoro is under investigation for allegedly vandalising a fence at Bexley Circle, a recreational area for children.

The fence was meant to protect children at the playground from traffic and other dangers.

The complainant, Mr Obvious Mutizwa, reported the matter to Southerton police who are now handling it under  under case number RRB 774527

According to the police docket, the act was criminal and in violation of Section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Alternatively, it is being treated as malicious damage to property as defined in Section 140 of the same Act.

It is alleged that Nyandoro connived with Mrs Betty Suka, the councillor for Ward 13 in the area and other members of CCC who are yet to be identified, to commit the crime.

 Nyandoro and Suka allegedly planned to commit the offence via a WhatsApp group of CCC members after which they went on to raze down the fence.

In his sworn affidavit to police Mutizwa averred that the fencing of the recreational facility was meant to protect the children from moving vehicles.

"I am a resident of Southerton who is so concerned about the security of children as they play in the park. We mobilised funds to purchase a fence as part of security enhancement but to our surprise we found out one morning that the fence had been vandalised.

"We tried as residents to establish whathad happened and we later discovered that the criminal act emanated from a WhatsApp group chat whose details indicated the suspects," said Mutizwa.

Mutizwa also said the WhatsApp group was formed to coordinate CCC activities in the constituency under the leadership of one Zakariya who is also under investigation after being implicated in the offence.  

The matter came to light when the legislator publicly clashed with the party's organising secretary Mr Amos Chibaya on social media.

The dispute escalated with Nyandoro threatening to expose Chibaya as a hypocrite who was undermining party leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa.

A source revealed that the CCC WhatsApp group became a battleground for Nyandoro and Chibaya and in one one heated exchange, Nyandoro warned: "Yesterday you wrote hogwash about me and I kept quiet. Today you did that again. It's fine write that for a third time and see what happens.

"I am in possession of your videos and audios badmouthing our party leader during meetings you convened with Tshabangu."

Source - The Herald
More on: #Ccc, #Councillor, #Fence

