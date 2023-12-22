Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

4 dead, 5 injured in a head-on accident

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Four people died on the spot while five were injured in a head-on collision between a Toyota Aqua and Honda Fit vehicle at the 343 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

In a statement on X (Twitter) police said the incident occurred on 21 December.

"A motorist who was driving a Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board towards Bulawayo collided head-on with a Toyota Aqua vehicle which had three passengers and was going the opposite direction."

"As a result of the collision, four people, three from the Toyota Aqua vehicle, including the driver and one from the Honda Fit vehicle, died on the spot while five others were injured", read the statement

Police said the names of victims will be released in due course.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Dead, #Injured, #Accident

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's house negroes

33 mins ago | 17 Views

Harare high density suburb houses submerged in floods

44 mins ago | 47 Views

CID request access into Takudzwa Ngadziore Facebook to unmask MP's kidnappers

45 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe parly facing renewed pressure to amend the Constitution's recall clause

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Massive traffic jam at Beitbridge border

1 hr ago | 46 Views

'Zimbabweans yet to enjoy genuine unity'

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Teen killed for being lazy

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Cop rapes Grade 7 pupil

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF affiliated vendors applaud govt on toll fees

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Beitbridge conservationist killed by buffalo

1 hr ago | 38 Views

TTI fires 200 employees

1 hr ago | 24 Views

CCC concillor under fire for vandalising fence

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean woman gives birth in kombi

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zanu-PF suspends five over land

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Sex worker bashed at client's house

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

ZANU PF at the forefront of dividing Zimbabweans!

13 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa's gun amnesty fails to bring down violent crime

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, MDC councils to blame for cholera deaths

16 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa pampers cronies with borehole drilling contracts

17 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis holding back power deals

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

Drama-filled 2023 ends in tears for CCC

17 hrs ago | 679 Views

The elusive promise of a democratic breakthrough

17 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund raises US$600,000

17 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe CEOs push back on salaries disclosure

17 hrs ago | 178 Views

'Zimbabwe economic data questionable'

17 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe govt misses US$12bn mining target

17 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid up in smoke as army moves in

22 Dec 2023 at 09:39hrs | 8272 Views

ZCTU under pressure

22 Dec 2023 at 09:38hrs | 355 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day is meaningless unless and until

22 Dec 2023 at 09:20hrs | 184 Views

Zimbabwean man kills uncle using wrestling tactic

22 Dec 2023 at 09:07hrs | 751 Views

Zimbabwe police block Mthwakazi's Umkhombandlela rally

22 Dec 2023 at 08:59hrs | 433 Views

Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

22 Dec 2023 at 08:39hrs | 1122 Views

Police investigate corrupt Beitbridge detectives

22 Dec 2023 at 08:01hrs | 540 Views

Mpilo plunged into darkness

22 Dec 2023 at 07:13hrs | 232 Views

'No reason to celebrate Unity Day'

22 Dec 2023 at 07:13hrs | 211 Views

Unity Day has lost its lustre

22 Dec 2023 at 07:12hrs | 63 Views

Teachers clash with Zec

22 Dec 2023 at 07:11hrs | 176 Views

Financial woes bite Bosso

22 Dec 2023 at 07:10hrs | 220 Views

Man attempts to kill cop with a sword

22 Dec 2023 at 07:07hrs | 237 Views

Police block Sikhala rally

22 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 323 Views

Operators hike fares as holiday traffic surges

22 Dec 2023 at 07:04hrs | 659 Views

Zesa switches off power to Gweru water treatment plant over debt

22 Dec 2023 at 07:01hrs | 89 Views

South Africa to adopt Zimsec model

22 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 527 Views

2 SA-based robbery gang in court

22 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 208 Views

Chiwenga calls for responsible festivities

22 Dec 2023 at 06:58hrs | 48 Views

Zimbabwe police out in full force

22 Dec 2023 at 06:57hrs | 61 Views

Mnangagwa begins annual leave

22 Dec 2023 at 06:57hrs | 154 Views

Zanu, Zapu Unity Accord

22 Dec 2023 at 06:56hrs | 57 Views

Chamisa ally taken for questioning by police

21 Dec 2023 at 23:49hrs | 905 Views