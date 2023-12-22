Zanu-PF affiliated vendors applaud govt on toll fees

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF affiliate organisation Vendors 4ED has applauded Finance minister Mthuli Ncube for revising downwards his proposed steep toll gate fee increase.In the 2024 national budget presented last month, the Treasury chief had proposed to more than double the toll fees to US$5 from US$2 for light motor vehicles.Ncube also proposed to increase passport fees to US$200 from US$120.The under-pressure Ncube, however, revised downwards the proposed fee hikes following a public outcry, including from his colleagues in Zanu-PF.Vendors 4ED chairperson Samora Chisvo said vendors were struggling to make ends meet and the proposed fee increase had a net effect of hurting their businesses."We are very happy that the budget has been reviewed. The initial proposed budget was going to hit hard on us," he said."The revision of the toll fees was going to affect us because generally, transport fare was going to increase and it was going to affect us because we are the most commuters. When we visit farms to buy produce, we hire cars. The transport costs were going to hit us hard."Chisvo added: "We also expect local authorities to revise their hawker fees so that when we trade, we remain with a profit."He also called on local authorities to improve the working conditions for vendors by improving infrastructure.