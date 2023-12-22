Teen killed for being lazy

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 28-YEAR-OLD man from Riverton Farm in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province, allegedly murdered a teenager whom he accused of being lazy.Talent Moyo was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube on Thursday.He was remanded in custody to January 4 for further trial.The now-deceased was identified as Mncedisi Sibanda from the same farm.According to court papers, on November 9 at the farm, Moyo approached Sibanda and accused him of being lazy.He became confrontational, forcing Sibanda to flee.Moyo caught up with him and attacked him.It is the State's case that Moyo kicked Sibanda several times all over his body and strangled him, leaving him nursing injuries.Sibanda's health condition deteriorated and he was ferried to Filabusi District Hospital on November 27.He passed away on November 29.Moyo was arrested on December 11.