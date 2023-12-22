Zimbabwe parly facing renewed pressure to amend the Constitution's recall clause

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Parliament is under renewed pressure to modify the Constitution's recall clause, as growing concerns about its financial implications, impact on voter engagement, and potential undermining of democratic principles come to the forefront.The Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network (ZESN) has issued a statement urging an immediate revision of Section 129(k) of the Constitution, asserting that the authority to recall a legislator should be vested in the people.The statement from ZESN emphasized, "Parliament should amend Section 129(k) of the Constitution as recalls place a significant burden on the national budget, contribute to voter disinterest, and compromise the essence of democracy."It continued, "The power to recall, if retained, should reside with the electorate rather than political parties, aligning with the prevailing trend in the majority of democratic nations."The watchdog organization highlighted the necessity to establish and regulate political parties to address recall issues, as they cast doubt on the significance and relevance of electoral processes.Zimbabwe recently completed a series of by-elections and is scheduled to hold polls on February 3, 2024, following the recalls of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates on November 10, 2023. These recalls were initiated by the party's 'interim secretary general,' who declared these individuals were no longer members of the party.The by-elections were necessitated in Mkoba North, Goromonzi South, Seke, Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Zvimba East, and Chegutu West Constituencies due to the recalls. Among the recalled Members of Parliament were CCC organizing secretary Amos Chibaya, who also served as the Chief Whip of the party, and opposition deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba, representing Mkoba North and Pelandaba-Tshabalala, respectively.ZESN called upon the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to conduct extensive voter education to mitigate potential voter disinterest in the upcoming by-elections.