Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Harare high density suburb houses submerged in floods

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Several residents were marooned in intense flooding while about 15 houses built on wetlands were submerged in water in Harare's Budiriro high density suburb following incessant rains which caused intense flooding in parts of the capital this week.

Police said the sub-aqua unit rescued the marooned residents while a six-year-old is still missing amid fears that the minor could have drowned.

The child was reportedly on the mother's back when she tried to swim to safety after Marimba River broke its banks releasing floods into homes on Thursday night.

"The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic police) reports a sad incident where nearly 15 houses were submerged in water in Budiriro 4 Paddock area, Harare.

"Several people were marooned and rescued by ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit while a six-year-old minor is missing after heavy rains which pounded Harare and surrounding areas last night and today (Friday).

"The ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit has also rescued 19 families in Kuwadzana Extension where some houses had been submerged in water," said police.

The area, experiences flooding every rainfall season.

Budiriro residents are part of hundreds countrywide who have fallen victim to land barons who parcel out pieces of land on wetlands deemed unfit for housing.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Floods, #Harare, #Houses

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's house negroes

20 mins ago | 9 Views

CID request access into Takudzwa Ngadziore Facebook to unmask MP's kidnappers

31 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe parly facing renewed pressure to amend the Constitution's recall clause

47 mins ago | 26 Views

Massive traffic jam at Beitbridge border

48 mins ago | 29 Views

'Zimbabweans yet to enjoy genuine unity'

49 mins ago | 12 Views

Teen killed for being lazy

49 mins ago | 26 Views

Cop rapes Grade 7 pupil

49 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF affiliated vendors applaud govt on toll fees

50 mins ago | 17 Views

Beitbridge conservationist killed by buffalo

50 mins ago | 24 Views

TTI fires 200 employees

50 mins ago | 16 Views

4 dead, 5 injured in a head-on accident

51 mins ago | 17 Views

CCC concillor under fire for vandalising fence

51 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwean woman gives birth in kombi

51 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF suspends five over land

52 mins ago | 7 Views

Sex worker bashed at client's house

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

ZANU PF at the forefront of dividing Zimbabweans!

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mnangagwa's gun amnesty fails to bring down violent crime

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, MDC councils to blame for cholera deaths

16 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa pampers cronies with borehole drilling contracts

16 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis holding back power deals

16 hrs ago | 268 Views

Drama-filled 2023 ends in tears for CCC

16 hrs ago | 678 Views

The elusive promise of a democratic breakthrough

16 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund raises US$600,000

16 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe CEOs push back on salaries disclosure

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

'Zimbabwe economic data questionable'

16 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe govt misses US$12bn mining target

16 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid up in smoke as army moves in

22 Dec 2023 at 09:39hrs | 8234 Views

ZCTU under pressure

22 Dec 2023 at 09:38hrs | 354 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day is meaningless unless and until

22 Dec 2023 at 09:20hrs | 184 Views

Zimbabwean man kills uncle using wrestling tactic

22 Dec 2023 at 09:07hrs | 751 Views

Zimbabwe police block Mthwakazi's Umkhombandlela rally

22 Dec 2023 at 08:59hrs | 432 Views

Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

22 Dec 2023 at 08:39hrs | 1121 Views

Police investigate corrupt Beitbridge detectives

22 Dec 2023 at 08:01hrs | 540 Views

Mpilo plunged into darkness

22 Dec 2023 at 07:13hrs | 232 Views

'No reason to celebrate Unity Day'

22 Dec 2023 at 07:13hrs | 211 Views

Unity Day has lost its lustre

22 Dec 2023 at 07:12hrs | 63 Views

Teachers clash with Zec

22 Dec 2023 at 07:11hrs | 176 Views

Financial woes bite Bosso

22 Dec 2023 at 07:10hrs | 220 Views

Man attempts to kill cop with a sword

22 Dec 2023 at 07:07hrs | 237 Views

Police block Sikhala rally

22 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 323 Views

Operators hike fares as holiday traffic surges

22 Dec 2023 at 07:04hrs | 657 Views

Zesa switches off power to Gweru water treatment plant over debt

22 Dec 2023 at 07:01hrs | 89 Views

South Africa to adopt Zimsec model

22 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 526 Views

2 SA-based robbery gang in court

22 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 207 Views

Chiwenga calls for responsible festivities

22 Dec 2023 at 06:58hrs | 48 Views

Zimbabwe police out in full force

22 Dec 2023 at 06:57hrs | 61 Views

Mnangagwa begins annual leave

22 Dec 2023 at 06:57hrs | 154 Views

Zanu, Zapu Unity Accord

22 Dec 2023 at 06:56hrs | 57 Views

Chamisa ally taken for questioning by police

21 Dec 2023 at 23:49hrs | 905 Views