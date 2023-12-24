Mnangagwa reveals Chiwenga cheated on Marry Mubaiwa?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa weekend unwittingly cast his deputy Constantino Chiwenga as a cheat when he told guests at the latter's wedding with new wife Miniyothabo Chiwenga-nee-Baloyi the two were already involved in a love relationship when the former military boss was still married to Marry Mubaiwa.Chiwenga, 67, exchanged marriage vows with Baloyi, a Colonel in the Zimbabwean army, at a high-profile ceremony presided over by the Catholic Church at St Gerard's Catholic Church in Borrowdale, Harare on Saturday.But while he has bandished his sweetheart as a newfound catch, Mnangagwa had other thoughts."I know too much about these two since my time as their Defence Minister," Mnangagwa said.The Zimbabwe incumbent was the country's defence minister from 2009 until 2013, a time when Chiwenga had just married Mubaiwa. The now divorced couple, with three children from the abandoned union, was married from 2011 to 2019.Now in his third marriage inside 12 years, Chiwenga had been married to Jocelyn Jacobsen (née Mauchaza) with the couple divorcing in 2012. Chiwenga had no children from his marriage to Jacobsen.Chiwenga, promoted to being Zimbabwe's highest-ranking soldier 2004, married Mubaiwa, a former model, while still married to Jacobsen.On Saturday, Mnangagwa unwittingly turned dreaded famous aunt who blurts out a niece's uncomfortable childhood secrets at her wedding, when he revealed Chiwenga and Baloyi were already cosying up at the time he was defence minister."I know too much about these two since my time as their defence minister," Mnangagwa said in an emotional congratulatory message to the couple."I for one know too much about the two people but this is not the platform to say it all."The two have travelled a long journey together. My young brother (Chiwenga) may not know that I knew what was happening even when I was the Minister of Defence."I am exceedingly happy that it has come to this conclusion, God bless you."I am extremely proud of my young brother Dominic Chiwenga. We have worked together for about 46 years since the liberation struggle."Meanwhile, Mnangagwa welcomed former President Robert Mugabe's widow, Grace who was among the guests at the event."I am happy you have come; please you are part of us never feel that you are not part of us, be with us as we move on," he said as he ended his speech.The wedding was also attended by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and family, VP Kembo Mohadi, former VP Phelekezela Mphoko and wife, cabinet ministers, businessman Kuda Tagwirei, controversial socialite and businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, among others.Army generals from South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania and Namibia formed Chiwenga's bridal team.For their first dance, the couple was serenaded by songstress Feli Nandi who gave a scintillating live performance.The wedding ceremony was followed by a reception at Venue Umwinzii, an expensive wedding venue located in Harare's Umwinsidale area.