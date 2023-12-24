Latest News Editor's Choice


Tshabangu threatens drastic measures against CCC MPs

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
Sengezo Tshabangu, the 'interim' Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has issued stern warnings of decisive action against defiant legislators who deviate from party directives, causing disruptions in parliament.

In a statement to local media, Tshabangu expressed disapproval of the protest staged by CCC MPs, which resulted in their expulsion from the August House by the police and a subsequent four-sitting suspension. He criticized the MPs' resistance to the swearing-in of new legislators, including Pedzai 'Scott' Sakupwanya, the MP for Mabvuku-Tafara.

Tshabangu asserted, "Such actions are unwarranted, and we will address this matter with parliament. What is lacking in parliament is effective leadership, and we will engage with the parliamentary caucus."

He went on to emphasize the need for discipline among party members, stating, "There are a few individuals who need to be brought in line because they view parliament as a battleground where stones can be thrown."

Tshabangu, known for his contentious relationship with party leader Nelson Chamisa, hinted at employing recalls as a means of discipline. He justified these recalls as reflective of the party's collective stance, explaining, "Recalls are not initiated by an individual or a specific group; they are collective decisions made by the party. If the party deems recalls no longer effective and believes the issues raised have been addressed, we will act accordingly."

Tshabangu has initiated a series of recalls, resulting in the removal of MPs and councillors from both parliament and local councils. In November, he recalled 13 MPs and Senators, following the removal of 15 MPs, nine senators, and councillors in October.

CCC president Nelson Chamisa has labeled Tshabangu an "impostor" seeking to undermine the opposition's progress. Recently, Tshabangu obtained a High Court ruling preventing the recalled CCC MPs from participating in the December 9 by-elections.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Tshabangu, #CCC, #Threat

