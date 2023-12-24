Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe rescues Zambian patrol boat in distress

by Staff reporter
47 secs ago | Views
A boat carrying a Zambian anti-fish poaching patrol of two police officers and five Government employees from the Fisheries Department on Friday had to seek help at Mlibizi in Zimbabwe at the southern shore of Lake Kariba after that boat suffered a spark plug failure.

Unfortunately a minor communication failure meant that one of the armed Zambians in civilian clothes was seen at Mlibizi Hotel before ZimParks heard their Zambian colleagues' call for assistance, so ZimParks and  police officers briefly held the Zambian team while everything was sorted out between the two parks teams who normally co-operate.

The Zambian team was on patrol along Lake Kariba to combat fish poaching from Mlibizi Fly Gate to Deka Drum area.

That operation started on December 20 and is due to end on February 28 next year.

The group told the Zimbabwean police that they were part of a joint operation in Zambia which included wildlife authorities and the Zambian police offering security.

It was during this operation that the boat they were using developed a mechanical fault, spark plug failure, leading them to seek help from ZimParks on the Zimbabwean side, ZimParks said.

The Zimbabwean authorities quickly checked with their Zambian colleagues across the lake, and then helped them leave.

"The Government of Zimbabwe takes this opportunity to reaffirm its readiness to work closely with the Government of the Republic of Zambia to continue to engage in joint initiatives to coordinate activities along the common border for mutual benefit. It is therefore, imperative that all mechanisms at the disposal of our two friendly countries be used, including the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation," ZimParks said yesterday.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zimbabwe, #Zambia, #Boat

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans in last minute Christmas shopping

17 secs ago | 0 Views

Suspected drug taking prison officer acquitted

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Tshabangu threatens drastic measures against CCC MPs

14 mins ago | 24 Views

Mthuli Ncube extends car import deadline for former MPs

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Woman pulls man's manhood to avoid being raped

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa reveals Chiwenga cheated on Marry Mubaiwa?

43 mins ago | 77 Views

Without Zimbabweans, Musina is going to be a big ghost town

43 mins ago | 41 Views

Economic gloom feeds Christmas rush to get passports to leave Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 11 Views

African priests reject Pope's endorsement of gay marriages

45 mins ago | 25 Views

Canaan Banana's Lord's Prayer in the Ghetto

13 hrs ago | 457 Views

Stone and Water Resort unleashes Zimdancehall versus Sungura bash

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to deliver on Gwayi-Shangani Dam, again

17 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Sex vendor assaulted by client's wife

17 hrs ago | 816 Views

Harare hacker steals US$30,000

17 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimdollar decline fueled by surge in money supply

17 hrs ago | 681 Views

30 dealers arrested for selling free seed, fertiliser

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators' revenues up by 95%

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

1 million chicks, 7 000 goats for free!

17 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe to install 100MW solar plant in Lake Kariba

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

220,000 Zimbabweans troop back home for Christmas

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo council to ease water shedding over Christmas

17 hrs ago | 65 Views

Schools inflate prices of uniforms

17 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mbeba extends stay at Bosso till 2026

17 hrs ago | 52 Views

South African robber no match to Zimbabwean police, shot dead

18 hrs ago | 698 Views

Cop drove robbers getaway car

18 hrs ago | 301 Views

Memories of Christmas Joy: A 1983 Christmas in Rural Filabusi with Solomon Skuza's Banolila

18 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwean soccer coach sacked in Botswana

19 hrs ago | 253 Views

In-laws marry off daughter to two men

19 hrs ago | 389 Views

WATCH: Hopewell Chin'ono caught offside

19 hrs ago | 1261 Views

UMVUCHA FARM DEBACLE: Separating facts from fiction

20 hrs ago | 409 Views

Somaliland Strikes Gold: Unleashing energy and mineral riches for economic boom

23 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state because of 'a parasitic ruling elite' admitted Chamisa, junior parasite with the anaesthetic and para

23 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe mines need a web presence

24 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chamisa not a democrat

24 hrs ago | 657 Views

Hands off King Lobengula, he was not a Zimbabwean!

24 hrs ago | 637 Views

Weed lands another Binga man behind bars

24 Dec 2023 at 09:04hrs | 190 Views

Trio nabbed for growing, possession of weed

24 Dec 2023 at 08:53hrs | 114 Views

Fertilizer Fiasco: Binga Teacher Behind Bars for Presidential Inputs Scandal

24 Dec 2023 at 08:35hrs | 191 Views

Pitfalls of Liberation Movements in Zimbabwe

24 Dec 2023 at 08:30hrs | 193 Views

Ex-Dynamos player, coach David George dies

24 Dec 2023 at 08:12hrs | 542 Views

Congestion expected at Beitbridge border to Zimbabwe

24 Dec 2023 at 08:06hrs | 114 Views

Bob Nyabinde dies

23 Dec 2023 at 19:37hrs | 1270 Views

3 dead in horrific accident

23 Dec 2023 at 18:37hrs | 1377 Views

Traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament musangwe under way in Limpopo

23 Dec 2023 at 18:37hrs | 336 Views

'Chiwenga not really in love with Baloyi'

23 Dec 2023 at 18:26hrs | 4065 Views

ZTA CEO resigns under ministerial pressure

23 Dec 2023 at 17:58hrs | 1527 Views

Chiwenga ties nuptial knot

23 Dec 2023 at 17:56hrs | 807 Views

Zimbabwe's house negroes

23 Dec 2023 at 10:21hrs | 915 Views

Harare high density suburb houses submerged in floods

23 Dec 2023 at 10:10hrs | 1181 Views