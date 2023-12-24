Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa praises Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
President Mnangagwa has heaped praise on Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, describing him as a symbol of the country's gallant war of liberation and a cadre who has executed national assignments with distinction, both in the First and Second Republics.

Speaking at VP Chiwenga's wedding ceremony to Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga on Saturday in Harare, the President, who has previously served as Minister of Defence thus getting a closer operational appreciation of the Defence Forces, said he was happy Dr Chiwenga had wed a dependable and reliable senior officer of the army.

President Mnangagwa went on to say he was at peace and in comfort knowing that Zimbabwe has, as part of its leadership structure, a man of integrity who will continue to pursue the revolutionary ethos and lead the country into prosperity.

"I am extremely proud of my younger brother Dominic Chiwenga. We have worked together with Dominic for about 46 years since the war of liberation.

"He was one of our commanders, becoming a member of the (Zanla) High Command. Thereafter when we became independent, he remained in the armed forces of the new Republic of Zimbabwe and he discharged all the assignments given by the First Republic as well as currently under the Second Republic.

"I congratulate him. He is a man of integrity. He is a man who does not take no for an answer he interrogates every aspect of an issue.

"I am sure everybody knows that it is not easy to rise to that level if you are not of high intellect. Dominic has walked a very hard journey from the time of our armed struggle, said President Mnangagwa.

It was sad that most of VPs colleagues from the 1970s liberation war were gone, but a few were still around to witness the benefits of the armed liberation struggle.

"They rose through the ranks during that time when we were under our commander the late Josiah Magama Tongogara and we promoted him to the high command with his two colleagues who are now gone (Josiah) Tungamirai and (Paradzai) Zimondi.

"So, each time I see him, I see the other commanders that have left us and he is still a symbol of that armed struggle which we waged. I think the Lord above has kept him all this way for a reason and today we are all assembled to celebrate his wedding.

"As we go away, we are satisfied that we leave a man of integrity, a man who has seen it all, to continue walking the correct line of the revolution, to continue leading this country to prosperity, to continue to maintain unity in the nation.

"Fortunately, vaChiwenga, your dear wife is also a soldier. She has seen it all. She rose through the ranks in the military. I do not know now, but when I was Minister of Defence she rose to the rank of colonel.

"I don't know whether she went beyond after I left. Which shows character and integrity. In that field those are necessary requirements for leadership and the two earned them and today we have General Chiwenga as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"As they were being joined in church, I almost shed tears, when memories of the past when the memories of the past when were in the struggle in the bush. I for one know too much about the two people. The two have travelled a long journey together. I am exceedingly happy that it has come to this conclusion. God bless you, Chiwenga and Mrs Chiwenga.

"Both the two, the husband and the wife when I was Minister of Defence, I found confidence in them, in spite that they were working differently but both were upright officers under me," said President Mnangagwa.

He said it was not a surprise to him when he learnt in church that the two are regular church goers, as their uprightness in their line of duties is indicative.

President Mnangagwa also commended former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe and her family for attending the wedding in true sense of unity that is in the country, saying what happened before is water under the bridge.

Source - The Herald

