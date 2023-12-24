Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ex-ZPRA cadres identify 100 properties

by Staff reporter
20 secs ago | Views
EX-ZIMBABWE People's Revolutionary Army (Zpra) combatants have identified and listed at least 100 properties that are dotted across the country.

This follows the appointment of a board to spearhead the process of identification in consultation with the Government as instructed by President Mnangagwa.

Zpra was the military wing of PF Zapu during the armed struggle. Zpra's Nitram properties committee chairperson, Volta Ekem Moyo has said the list of properties has since been submitted to the Government for approval.

"We have identified 100 properties and the list, together with the title deeds, have been submitted to Vice-President Kembo Mohadi for forward transmission to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for action," he told Chronicle at a recent progress update meeting in Bulawayo.

"The properties include places of residence, farms and business. This has been done in due process where the identification of the properties is being done through registered property agents as well as the national estate agency,'' said Moyo.

He said the committee has been elevated to a board in order to spearhead the recovery process.

"We proposed to the comrades to give us the mandate and power to upgrade into a board. Of course, everything goes with some challenges and for us it was finances as we are not a properly financed committee.

"We strive to do our job in the best interest of our comrades through some small funding and we were mainly dependent on our convener, Tshinga Dube, and some few rentals we get from rented properties like Castle Arms," said Moyo.

"The comrades have been highly co-operative as you saw even the turnout in this meeting. They see this opportunity as the only way that can uplift their lives," he added.

When the country gained independence and the Zpra combatants returned home, they were sent to seven assembly points in different parts of the country. The former freedom fighters then contributed $50 each for the purposes of purchasing farms, buildings, and other commercial entities.

However, due to the teething problems that the country went through between 1982 and 1987, some of the properties were confiscated by the Government led by then Prime Minister, Robert Mugabe.

The Second Republic has, however, engaged with the ex-Zpra combatants and is in the process of ensuring that the war veterans recover their properties in line with President Mnangagwa's policy to address all issues arising from past conflicts.

Moyo said the committee was mandated to identify all the Zpra Nitram properties around the country.

He added that the board is also empowered to see to it that the Zpra Nitram properties are returned to their rightful owners.

He said so far, they had also registered 3 000 Zpra members, who are constituted by ex-combatants, widows, children and beneficiaries.

"So far, we have registered at least 3 000 out of a list of 10 000. We are trying by all means to identify all the sons and daughters of the soul who fought for the freedom of the country to benefit from what we built," said Moyo.

"The reclaimed properties would be categorised, into farming, mining, tourism, real estate among others."

According to a Zapu inventory, seized party properties include farms and hotels, among them Castle Arms in Bulawayo, Green Haven — a huge entertainment facility along Victoria Falls Road — and several residential properties.

Former Cabinet minister and freedom fighter, Dube, who also attended the meeting said Vice-President Mohadi had engaged with him and the committee who gave further instructions that include upgrading the committee into a board.

"We came here to report back on what we have done. We facilitated a meeting after the committee was set to meet Vice-President Mohadi," said Dube, a Retired Colonel.

"Following the compilation of the list, Vice-President Mohadi then gave us several instructions and one of  them directed us to seek permission from the comrades who are the major shareholders to give the committee power to be a board.

"The other instruction given was that these properties must be categorised."


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zpra, #Properties, #Zapu

Comments


Must Read

BCC 'tie-up order' targets stray dogs

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Fake lay-by accounts fraud at TV Sales

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe condemns Pope Francis over same sex marriages

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa praises Chiwenga

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabweans in last minute Christmas shopping

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe rescues Zambian patrol boat in distress

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Suspected drug taking prison officer acquitted

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Tshabangu threatens drastic measures against CCC MPs

17 mins ago | 29 Views

Mthuli Ncube extends car import deadline for former MPs

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Woman pulls man's manhood to avoid being raped

21 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa reveals Chiwenga cheated on Marry Mubaiwa?

46 mins ago | 85 Views

Without Zimbabweans, Musina is going to be a big ghost town

46 mins ago | 49 Views

Economic gloom feeds Christmas rush to get passports to leave Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 12 Views

African priests reject Pope's endorsement of gay marriages

48 mins ago | 26 Views

Canaan Banana's Lord's Prayer in the Ghetto

13 hrs ago | 460 Views

Stone and Water Resort unleashes Zimdancehall versus Sungura bash

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to deliver on Gwayi-Shangani Dam, again

17 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Sex vendor assaulted by client's wife

17 hrs ago | 816 Views

Harare hacker steals US$30,000

17 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimdollar decline fueled by surge in money supply

17 hrs ago | 681 Views

30 dealers arrested for selling free seed, fertiliser

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators' revenues up by 95%

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

1 million chicks, 7 000 goats for free!

17 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe to install 100MW solar plant in Lake Kariba

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

220,000 Zimbabweans troop back home for Christmas

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo council to ease water shedding over Christmas

17 hrs ago | 65 Views

Schools inflate prices of uniforms

17 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mbeba extends stay at Bosso till 2026

17 hrs ago | 52 Views

South African robber no match to Zimbabwean police, shot dead

18 hrs ago | 698 Views

Cop drove robbers getaway car

18 hrs ago | 301 Views

Memories of Christmas Joy: A 1983 Christmas in Rural Filabusi with Solomon Skuza's Banolila

18 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwean soccer coach sacked in Botswana

19 hrs ago | 254 Views

In-laws marry off daughter to two men

19 hrs ago | 389 Views

WATCH: Hopewell Chin'ono caught offside

19 hrs ago | 1261 Views

UMVUCHA FARM DEBACLE: Separating facts from fiction

20 hrs ago | 409 Views

Somaliland Strikes Gold: Unleashing energy and mineral riches for economic boom

23 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state because of 'a parasitic ruling elite' admitted Chamisa, junior parasite with the anaesthetic and para

24 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe mines need a web presence

24 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chamisa not a democrat

24 hrs ago | 657 Views

Hands off King Lobengula, he was not a Zimbabwean!

24 hrs ago | 638 Views

Weed lands another Binga man behind bars

24 Dec 2023 at 09:04hrs | 190 Views

Trio nabbed for growing, possession of weed

24 Dec 2023 at 08:53hrs | 114 Views

Fertilizer Fiasco: Binga Teacher Behind Bars for Presidential Inputs Scandal

24 Dec 2023 at 08:35hrs | 191 Views

Pitfalls of Liberation Movements in Zimbabwe

24 Dec 2023 at 08:30hrs | 193 Views

Ex-Dynamos player, coach David George dies

24 Dec 2023 at 08:12hrs | 542 Views

Congestion expected at Beitbridge border to Zimbabwe

24 Dec 2023 at 08:06hrs | 114 Views

Bob Nyabinde dies

23 Dec 2023 at 19:37hrs | 1270 Views

3 dead in horrific accident

23 Dec 2023 at 18:37hrs | 1377 Views

Traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament musangwe under way in Limpopo

23 Dec 2023 at 18:37hrs | 336 Views