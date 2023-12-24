Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Advanced equipment to boost services at Mpilo

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
MEMBERS of the public will enjoy improved access to affordable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services at Mpilo Central Hospital following the procuring of new advanced equipment to boost quality healthcare for public institutions.

MRI is a non-invasive medical imaging test that produces detailed images of almost every internal structure in the human body, including the organs, bones, muscles and blood vessels.

MRI scanners create images of the body using a large magnet and radio waves. So far, the service was only accessible from private players leaving members of the public without access as a single scan can cost at least US$600.

Cancer patients will benefit more from the new equipment at Mpilo, which now awaits commissioning.

Improving healthcare in all its facets for the benefit of people ranks among the Government's top priorities, which has the desire to improve primary, secondary, tertiary, quaternary and quinary care for the benefit of its citizens in line with Vision 2030.

In a recent interview, Mpilo chief medical officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga said he was happy that patients would now have access to a cheaper MRI service as they had suffered for years in the hands of private players.

He said although the scan is generally expensive, he was confident that the Ministry of Health and Child Care is going to put a cap to ensure members of the public can afford the service.

"Our state-of-the-art MRI is an advanced CT scan although the physics is slightly different. This will be the first kind of scan to be owned by the Government as Mater Dei has its Diagnostic Centre and the other one is owned by Bulawayo," said Dzvanga.

"In the last email I received last weekend those in charge indicated that they will be training our radiographers from the 4th to the 11th of January and they have sent those websites to start looking at the key elements of the MRI," he added.

"By mid-January, once our staff is trained, we will be good to go. It's supposed to be expensive, but we know our parent ministry is going to put a cap on how much we can charge so that everyone who needs it can have easy access."

Dr Dzvanga said the cancer patients will be the biggest beneficiaries as they constantly need these scans as part of treatment and other specialties will benefit a great deal from this development by the Government.

Mpilo is a 1 000-bed hospital, the second biggest in Zimbabwe and it services the southern region, which includes Bulawayo, Masvingo, Midlands, Matabeleland North and South provinces.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

GMB fails to pay wheat farmers

3 secs ago | 0 Views

Girlfriend killer in car crash suicide

21 secs ago | 0 Views

Police arrest 7 notorious robbery suspects

41 secs ago | 1 Views

Ex-ZPRA cadres identify 100 properties

1 min ago | 1 Views

BCC 'tie-up order' targets stray dogs

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Fake lay-by accounts fraud at TV Sales

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe condemns Pope Francis over same sex marriages

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa praises Chiwenga

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabweans in last minute Christmas shopping

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe rescues Zambian patrol boat in distress

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Suspected drug taking prison officer acquitted

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Tshabangu threatens drastic measures against CCC MPs

18 mins ago | 30 Views

Mthuli Ncube extends car import deadline for former MPs

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Woman pulls man's manhood to avoid being raped

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa reveals Chiwenga cheated on Marry Mubaiwa?

47 mins ago | 93 Views

Without Zimbabweans, Musina is going to be a big ghost town

47 mins ago | 51 Views

Economic gloom feeds Christmas rush to get passports to leave Zimbabwe

49 mins ago | 12 Views

African priests reject Pope's endorsement of gay marriages

49 mins ago | 30 Views

Canaan Banana's Lord's Prayer in the Ghetto

13 hrs ago | 460 Views

Stone and Water Resort unleashes Zimdancehall versus Sungura bash

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to deliver on Gwayi-Shangani Dam, again

17 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Sex vendor assaulted by client's wife

17 hrs ago | 816 Views

Harare hacker steals US$30,000

17 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimdollar decline fueled by surge in money supply

17 hrs ago | 682 Views

30 dealers arrested for selling free seed, fertiliser

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators' revenues up by 95%

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

1 million chicks, 7 000 goats for free!

17 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe to install 100MW solar plant in Lake Kariba

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

220,000 Zimbabweans troop back home for Christmas

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo council to ease water shedding over Christmas

17 hrs ago | 65 Views

Schools inflate prices of uniforms

17 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mbeba extends stay at Bosso till 2026

17 hrs ago | 52 Views

South African robber no match to Zimbabwean police, shot dead

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

Cop drove robbers getaway car

18 hrs ago | 301 Views

Memories of Christmas Joy: A 1983 Christmas in Rural Filabusi with Solomon Skuza's Banolila

18 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwean soccer coach sacked in Botswana

19 hrs ago | 254 Views

In-laws marry off daughter to two men

19 hrs ago | 389 Views

WATCH: Hopewell Chin'ono caught offside

19 hrs ago | 1263 Views

UMVUCHA FARM DEBACLE: Separating facts from fiction

20 hrs ago | 410 Views

Somaliland Strikes Gold: Unleashing energy and mineral riches for economic boom

23 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state because of 'a parasitic ruling elite' admitted Chamisa, junior parasite with the anaesthetic and para

24 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe mines need a web presence

24 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chamisa not a democrat

24 hrs ago | 657 Views

Hands off King Lobengula, he was not a Zimbabwean!

24 hrs ago | 638 Views

Weed lands another Binga man behind bars

24 Dec 2023 at 09:04hrs | 190 Views

Trio nabbed for growing, possession of weed

24 Dec 2023 at 08:53hrs | 114 Views

Fertilizer Fiasco: Binga Teacher Behind Bars for Presidential Inputs Scandal

24 Dec 2023 at 08:35hrs | 191 Views

Pitfalls of Liberation Movements in Zimbabwe

24 Dec 2023 at 08:30hrs | 193 Views

Ex-Dynamos player, coach David George dies

24 Dec 2023 at 08:12hrs | 542 Views