Floods warning for Zimbabwe

THE Meteorological service Department (MSD) yesterday warned that heavy rains accompanied by violent storms will hit the country starting tomorrow until December 30, 2023.

In a statement, MSD said there were risks of flooding in low-lying areas.

"Thunder and lightning accompanied by hailstones, and strong damaging winds are anticipated across the country," MSD said.

"All areas are expected to receive localised rainfall amounts of 50mm or more in 24 hours and flooding is possible in low-lying areas such as Muzarabani, Save and Zambezi Valley."

MSD warned that places such as "open fields, hilltops, tall trees, and bodies of water should be avoided. Remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid crossing flooded rivers."

Meanwhile, heavy rains that pounded Harare and surrounding areas over the past days have caused widespread devastation, with nearly 15 houses in Budiriro 4 flooded in water.

In a statement, police said several people were marooned by floodwaters but were rescued by the ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit.

However, a six-year-old child remains missing.

The ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit was also deployed to Kuwadzana Extension, where 19 families were rescued from their flooded homes.

"The ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit has also rescued 19 families in Kuwadzana Extension where some houses had been submerged (sic)in water."

Efforts to get a comment from National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi were fruitless as his number was not reachable.

In October, several urban centres were plunged into darkness after torrential rains destroyed electricity infrastructure.

The heavy rains also saw the death of four children from the same family after being struck by lightning in Wadzenenga village under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera, Manicaland province.

Recently, Parliament quizzed Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and his counterparts over the country's poor disaster preparedness.

Source - newsday

