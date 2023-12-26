Catholic priests bashed at mine

News / Local

by Staff reporter

There was drama at Mbembi Farm in Mazowe when 11 Catholic Church priests were bashed by a security guard after they trespassed into a mine he was guarding.The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts where Tsaurayi Kaunye pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of assault.The 48-year-old was remanded out of custody to January 1 next year.The State, led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha, alleged that on September 11, the complainants got lost and trespassed into the mine.Kaunye saw them and they did not give him a satisfactory explanation.He forced them out of their car and made them to lie down before forcing them to roll several times.He assaulted them with a log and they all sustained bruises.