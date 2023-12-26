Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mozambican hustlers take over Harare streets

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
In the bustling heart of Harare, with towering skyscrapers and vendors hawking wares amid the honking symphony of traffic, a unique brand of entrepreneurship thrives.

Young Mozambican men, their weathered faces etched with determination, navigate the city's dirty streets, with backpacks laden with brightly coloured sweets and stacks of mobile airtime vouchers.

They are popularly known as mano, which means a boy in Mozambican language.

Driven by the stark economic realities of their homeland, where limited opportunities and civil war cast long shadows, these Mozambicans cross the border in search of a better life.

The informal economy of Harare, bustling with activity and less stringent than formal channels, offers a lifeline.

They become the city's airtime angels, their pockets brimming with vouchers often more convenient than official channels.

Their journey begins across the border, in Mozambique's sun-drenched provinces.

With few opportunities and a currency in freefall, many young men like 22-year-old Gabriel see Zimbabwe as a land of relative prosperity.

"Back home, there's nothing," he confides, his eyes glinting with determination.

"Here, I can send money home, build a future."

Their days are a relentless hustle.

But life on the streets is not without its challenges.

Police crackdowns are a constant threat, and competition from Zimbabwean vendors can be fierce.

The spectre of undocumented status looms large, a constant threat of apprehension and deportation.

Navigating the city's underbelly comes with its own set of perils — exploitation by unscrupulous middlemen, harassment by officials, and the ever-present risk of losing their wares and meagre earnings.

"Some of the police and municipal police take advantage of us because they know that we have no proper immigration documents." 21-year-old Ricardo said.

"They sometimes take our stuff. It's not easy. The competition, sometimes people don't trust us. But we have to keep going. We have families depending on us."

The language barrier is a minor hurdle as most of them come from Manica province where a certain version of the Shona dialect is spoken.

Their clientele is diverse: weary taxi drivers seeking a quick top-up, office workers grabbing an afternoon pick-me-up, and students squeezing out the last megabytes of data before their bundles expire.

"Their airtime is convenient as they walk around, and their candies brighten my day," said Tariro Nyatanga, a young office worker in Graniteside Industrial Area clutching a bag of tamarind sweets.

"They add a bit of vibrancy to the city."

But Nyatanga also acknowledged the flip side. "It's tough for them," she admits, her smile fading.

"They are always looking over their shoulders, worried about getting caught."

The economic and political turmoil that plagues Mozambique pushes many like Gabriel and Ricardo across the border, seeking a chance at a better life yet they face an uphill battle, navigating the complexities of undocumented status, cultural barriers, and the constant fear of deportation.

As the sun dips below the horizon, casting long shadows across Harare's sprawling avenues, Gabriel and his compatriots retreat to their lodgings in Mbare, a stark contrast to the city's glittering facade.

Here, in the labyrinthine alleys and crumbling buildings, desperation clings to the air like the acrid tang of wood smoke.

Their home is a single room in a shared compound; its concrete walls adorned with peeling paint and cracked plaster.

The thin mattress on the floor offers scant comfort, and the single, bare bulb casts an unforgiving light on the meagre possessions scattered around — a dented cooking pot, a pile of threadbare clothes, and a dog-eared Portuguese phrasebook.

The communal kitchen, a dimly lit alcove choked with soot and the cloying smell of overcooked rice, is a shared battleground for the compound's residents.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt pushes seed producers into a serious crisis

9 mins ago | 2 Views

BCC addresses housing backlog

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

4 die in Marondera road accident

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Chamisa’s party is 'on autopilot amid widening cracks

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

PHOTOS: Tragedy Strikes as Stallion Cruise Bus Overturns Near Gwayi Bridge

2 hrs ago | 937 Views

Man accidentally shoots grandson to death on Christmas Eve

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

Tshabangu's colleagues can recall CCC MPs

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

Botswana backlash to Zimbabwe border plan

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zimbabwe's third-quarter gold output up 0,4%

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mangagwa's govt backtracks on free education roll-out

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zuma tells politicians who insult MK Party to 'zip it'

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to dollarise pensions

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bulawayo drug dealer arrested

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Catholic priests bashed at mine

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Excavation work on Kariba Dam complete

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Teen axes villager

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Probity warrants reinstatement of unduly recalled MPs

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe MPs: Whose interests are they serving?

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bulawayo City Council to roll out CCTV camera project

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Holidaymakers throng Bulawayo tourist attractions

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Police probe supply of alcohol to juveniles

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Sadc generals congratulate Chiwengas

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Heavy rains, strong winds expected in Zimbabwe until Saturday

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe to recruit 5 000 teachers

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Hit and run traffic accidents on the rise

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zambian minister quits over US$200,000 payment

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zipra was behind Salisbury fuel tanks bombings

15 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Man shot dead over snooker token

18 hrs ago | 876 Views

Police arrest armed robbers after shootout

18 hrs ago | 933 Views

Chiwenga's strategic best man

19 hrs ago | 3971 Views

Mnangagwas mend relationship with Grace Mugabe

20 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zimbabwe's Border Gezi Militia training re-introduction on the cards

26 Dec 2023 at 09:13hrs | 920 Views

Mwonzora demands equitable food aid distribution from govt

26 Dec 2023 at 09:09hrs | 714 Views

Kaitano Tembo fired on Christmas

26 Dec 2023 at 08:58hrs | 1318 Views

South Africa grants an extension of visa concessions

25 Dec 2023 at 15:58hrs | 1850 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is the main trigger of erosion of Zimbabwe economy

25 Dec 2023 at 13:54hrs | 825 Views

'Zimbabweans are more divided than ever before'

25 Dec 2023 at 13:44hrs | 1074 Views

Chief Ndiweni wins £39,000 lottery

25 Dec 2023 at 13:44hrs | 2267 Views

2 arrested for Umvutcha Farm invasion

25 Dec 2023 at 13:43hrs | 1043 Views

Beitbridge offers land for police bases

25 Dec 2023 at 13:39hrs | 318 Views

Zimbabwean town bans public gatherings over cholera

25 Dec 2023 at 13:39hrs | 668 Views

Zimbabwe flyovers a ticking time bomb

25 Dec 2023 at 10:23hrs | 953 Views

Highlanders to revamp technical team

25 Dec 2023 at 10:21hrs | 386 Views

Beitbridge to Victoria Falls fibre optic cable testing completed

25 Dec 2023 at 10:17hrs | 281 Views

Zimbabwe to engage South Africa over Beitbridge border chaos

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 840 Views

Zimbabwe transport operators 'fleece' travelling public

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 423 Views

Accidents claim more lives

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 614 Views

Floods warning for Zimbabwe

25 Dec 2023 at 09:33hrs | 1878 Views

GMB fails to pay wheat farmers

25 Dec 2023 at 09:33hrs | 571 Views