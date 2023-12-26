Bulawayo drug dealer arrested

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 49-YEAR-OLD drug dealer from Entumbane high-density suburb in Bulawayo was arrested last week after he was caught in possession of sachets of mbanje.Bulawayo deputy provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrest of Pholisani Ndlovu, saying he was on the police wanted list."We want to appreciate the members of the public for their support in giving us the tip offs,'' she said.Recently, police arrested 30 culprits linked to the peddling of illicit drugs and substance abuse.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for stiffer penalties against cartels behind the trade in illegal drugs and other illegal substances.Early this year on January 11, 17 youths from Entumbane were rushed to Ingutsheni Central Hospital after overdosing on crystal methamphetamine.According to Ingutsheni statistics, at least 50% of new admissions are drug abusers.Statistics compiled in 2021 by the Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drugs Network revealed that 60% of psychiatric admissions countywide are due to drug abuse.