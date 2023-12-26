Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zuma tells politicians who insult MK Party to 'zip it'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Former president Jacob Zuma has told politicians who "think they know politics" and are insulting the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party to "zip it" before he reveals their true colours.

Zuma was speaking during the newly formed party's meeting which was held in Verulam, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

Despite heavy rainfall, approximately 300 individuals attended the meeting at Mzo Lifestyle, where Duduzile Zuma and Comrade Khumalo were scheduled to speak.

"Some individuals speak ill of Umkhonto [spear] without understanding its origins. When in leadership positions, arrogance shouldn't prevail. Instead of insults, focus on politics. If they persist, a time will come when we'll reveal uncomfortable truths about them. There are individuals known to us, and their true nature will be exposed for all to see. Hence they should remain silent," said Zuma.

Last week in Soweto, Zuma declared his intention not to vote for the ANC in the upcoming election. He also stated his decision not to campaign for the party.

After 64 years as an ANC member, Zuma cited a moral stance against supporting the "current ANC" and pledged his vote to the MK Party.

"While many of us fought for freedom, it's disheartening that some forget our ongoing oppression. We're under a ruling party led by individuals behaving like thugs. I refrain from elaborating now, but during our campaign, we won't resort to insults. Instead, we'll aim to recruit members for the revolution.

"Our freedom remains incomplete, and unfortunately, some of our own people obstruct it. With five months until the elections, there's time to present facts and engage in dialogue," he remarked.

Khumalo said the party has been registered with Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and there is a certificate which proves it is a political party and not an association.

He said there was a difference between the MK party, MK Lite and the MKVA.

"People say we took a trademark of MK Lite. MK Lite is an association and MKVA is also an association, but they are all our comrades and within Umkhonto we Sizwe. Those who claim we are fake are the ones that don't understand and can't differentiate

"MK Party will go to the polls. Those who say they are taking us to court must do us as they wish," said Khumalo.

He assured the crowd that the MK Party will be on the ballot paper next year and urged them to recruit as many members as they could.

Khumalo also warned members to be careful of opportunists who have come in and created fake branches and provincial leadership.

"We are yet to point anyone and our current leadership is temporal until we go to the conference. We have an interim leadership in provinces and nationally. For now, we are creating structures.

"I have also been advised about fake letters speaking about a party's conference in Orlando Stadium. I want to tell you that it's all lies. If the letter is not signed by me or our secretary, it's fake. Some opportunists are trying to overtake us thinking there is no leadership — well, there is leadership."

The party is not a KZN party or for Zulus' only but is a national player, he said.

Khumalo also distanced the party from "tribalistic" remarks directed at EFF leader Julius Malema by former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu, who is reported to have said the EFF should have their manifesto launch in Polokwane rather than KZN.

Source - TimesLive

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt pushes seed producers into a serious crisis

9 mins ago | 2 Views

BCC addresses housing backlog

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

4 die in Marondera road accident

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Chamisa’s party is 'on autopilot amid widening cracks

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

PHOTOS: Tragedy Strikes as Stallion Cruise Bus Overturns Near Gwayi Bridge

2 hrs ago | 937 Views

Man accidentally shoots grandson to death on Christmas Eve

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Tshabangu's colleagues can recall CCC MPs

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

Botswana backlash to Zimbabwe border plan

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zimbabwe's third-quarter gold output up 0,4%

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mangagwa's govt backtracks on free education roll-out

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to dollarise pensions

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bulawayo drug dealer arrested

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mozambican hustlers take over Harare streets

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Catholic priests bashed at mine

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Excavation work on Kariba Dam complete

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Teen axes villager

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Probity warrants reinstatement of unduly recalled MPs

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe MPs: Whose interests are they serving?

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bulawayo City Council to roll out CCTV camera project

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Holidaymakers throng Bulawayo tourist attractions

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Police probe supply of alcohol to juveniles

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Sadc generals congratulate Chiwengas

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Heavy rains, strong winds expected in Zimbabwe until Saturday

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe to recruit 5 000 teachers

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Hit and run traffic accidents on the rise

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zambian minister quits over US$200,000 payment

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zipra was behind Salisbury fuel tanks bombings

15 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Man shot dead over snooker token

18 hrs ago | 876 Views

Police arrest armed robbers after shootout

18 hrs ago | 933 Views

Chiwenga's strategic best man

19 hrs ago | 3971 Views

Mnangagwas mend relationship with Grace Mugabe

20 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zimbabwe's Border Gezi Militia training re-introduction on the cards

26 Dec 2023 at 09:13hrs | 920 Views

Mwonzora demands equitable food aid distribution from govt

26 Dec 2023 at 09:09hrs | 714 Views

Kaitano Tembo fired on Christmas

26 Dec 2023 at 08:58hrs | 1318 Views

South Africa grants an extension of visa concessions

25 Dec 2023 at 15:58hrs | 1850 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is the main trigger of erosion of Zimbabwe economy

25 Dec 2023 at 13:54hrs | 825 Views

'Zimbabweans are more divided than ever before'

25 Dec 2023 at 13:44hrs | 1074 Views

Chief Ndiweni wins £39,000 lottery

25 Dec 2023 at 13:44hrs | 2267 Views

2 arrested for Umvutcha Farm invasion

25 Dec 2023 at 13:43hrs | 1043 Views

Beitbridge offers land for police bases

25 Dec 2023 at 13:39hrs | 318 Views

Zimbabwean town bans public gatherings over cholera

25 Dec 2023 at 13:39hrs | 668 Views

Zimbabwe flyovers a ticking time bomb

25 Dec 2023 at 10:23hrs | 953 Views

Highlanders to revamp technical team

25 Dec 2023 at 10:21hrs | 386 Views

Beitbridge to Victoria Falls fibre optic cable testing completed

25 Dec 2023 at 10:17hrs | 281 Views

Zimbabwe to engage South Africa over Beitbridge border chaos

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 840 Views

Zimbabwe transport operators 'fleece' travelling public

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 423 Views

Accidents claim more lives

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 614 Views

Floods warning for Zimbabwe

25 Dec 2023 at 09:33hrs | 1878 Views

GMB fails to pay wheat farmers

25 Dec 2023 at 09:33hrs | 571 Views