Mangagwa's govt backtracks on free education roll-out

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe government has reneged on its commitment to offer free education, citing the need for resources and robust mobilization strategies.In an interview with local media, Torerai Moyo, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, acknowledged that the government, led by Emmerson Mnangagwa, remains dedicated to providing free education despite facing challenges.Moyo clarified, "It is true; the government intends to provide free education from Early Childhood Development (ECD) up to Grade 7. This is the President's objective. It is not a new initiative, and we are seriously considering it, with implementation expected to take less than three years."According to Moyo, there are different forms of free education, and the government needs to mobilize resources for the benefit of the people. He mentioned the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM), which covers tuition fees for underprivileged children and orphans, allowing them to attend school from ECD A to Grade 7 for free."In underdeveloped areas like Muzarabani, Guruve, and Kariba, children do not pay school fees. They attend school for free, thanks to a grant that covers their fees. Some schools may charge fees if there's an agreement to fund accommodation for teachers, and the ministry approves such proposals," Moyo explained.The Education Amendment Act, signed into law by President Mnangagwa in 2020, mandates the State to provide free basic education in line with the constitutional provisions in section 27. Despite numerous assurances, the government has faced challenges in delivering on its promise of free education.