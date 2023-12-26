Chamisa’s party is 'on autopilot amid widening cracks

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has seemingly left the party on autopilot amid widening divisions with senior members.This comes as ordinary members are increasingly disillusioned with Chamisa's leadership style.The fissures within the CCC were on full display during the election of Harare mayor Jacob Mafume last week as Councillors defied Chamisa's directive to vote for Elvis Ruzani for Harare mayor indicating a lack of trust and cohesion within the partyCCC deputy spokesperson Gift "Ostallos" Siziba confirmed that an internal meeting had selected Ruzani as the next Harare mayor.