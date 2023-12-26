Armed robbers flee in terror as cornered homeowner shoots at them

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AN armed gang that had broken into a house in Kwekwe fled in terror when their victim suddenly opened fire on them.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the Incident which occurred on 22 December.He said the incident occurred at around 2 AM when three armed robbers pounced at a house in Mbizvo 14 High Density Suburb, Kwekwe where the complainant Tangai Chihava (46) was asleep.Insp Mahoko said the armed robbers used a bolt cutter to break a padlock and gained entry into the house."They ransacked it and stole cellphones, they tried to open the complainant's bedroom and failed."The complainant then scared them away by firing shots from his gun. The suspects fired back but ended up running away," said Insp Mahoko