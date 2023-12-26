Zimbabwe defers schools' opening date to 9 January

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has pushed the opening of schools for the first term by 24 hours from the initial 8 January date to 9 January which gives parents more time to prepare for the opening of schools.Speaking during a Press Conference in Harare on Wednesday, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Torerai Moyo also issued a stern warning to authorities who force parents to buy uniforms from schools, saying the practice was illegal."It (new dates) gives parents adequate time to prepare for the opening while Form Ones going to boarding schools are likely to go on Sunday 7 January so that they have ample time to go through orientation and induction at their respective schools.Another important point I want to raise is that there are schools that are forcing parents to purchase uniforms at those schools, it remains illegal for any school to demand students or parents to purchase uniforms from those schools, our parents are free to buy from any shop of their choice," said Minister Moyo.The Minister said schools must accept payment of school fees in any currency, this over previously reported cases that some schools had pegged fees strictly in foreign currency.