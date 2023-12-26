Zimbabwe civil servants' pay dates for 2024 released

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CIVIL servants' 2024 pay dates have been released with the first batch of uniformed sources including the health sector set to get their first pay of the year on January 12 and teachers getting paid four days later.In a proposed pay dates for the year 2024 circular, the Government said the rest of the civil servants and independent commissions will be paid on January 19 while pensioners and grant-aided institutions will receive their dues on January 23.The schedule looks like there is a mistake for the December salary date for the army and the airforce of Zimbabwe personnel. 23 December does not sound correct for military men and women.Below is the full schedule: