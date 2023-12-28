Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CID officers arrested for digging up hidden treasure

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THREE senior police officers from the Asset Forfeiture Unit in Harare were on Christmas Day arrested for digging a Nyanyadzi homestead in search of an undisclosed hidden treasure.

Shepherd Tachiona (50) (Detective Superintendent) of Dawnview Park, Harare, Mkhululi Nyoni (51) (Detective Chief Inspector) of Manyame Park, Chitungwiza and Monica Madzima (Detective Inspector) of Chipukutu Park, Ruwa are attached to the Asset and Forfeiture Unit, CID Headquarters in Harare.

They were not asked to plead when they appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe, yesterday, facing criminal abuse of duty as a public officer charges as defined in Section 174 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9.23.

They were remanded in custody to today for the continuation of their bail application.

Mutare District public prosecutor, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira appeared for the State, while Mr Joseph Nemaisa appeared for the accused persons.

It is alleged that the accused persons in the exercise of their functions as public officers, intentionally dug the homestead yard of Simangaliso Memory Mushaya in search of a treasure allegedly hidden underground without authority from their principal as well as engagement of other relevant Government experts, for the purpose of showing disfavour to the State, a conduct which is contrary to or inconsistent with their duty as public officers.

The State opposed bail, arguing that the evidence linking the accused persons to the commissioning of the offence was overwhelming as they were allegedly found in the course of committing the offence and that there are several witnesses to that effect.

Mr Mutyasira said on December 22, Tachiona, Nyoni and Madzima proceeded to House Number 1586/2, Nyanyadzi Irrigation Scheme in search of a treasure allegedly hidden underground there.

"Upon arrival in Nyanyadzi, they approached the house owner, Simangaliso Memory Mushaya armed with a warrant of search and seizure issued on October 18, 2023 at Chipinge Magistrates' Court by the resident magistrate, Mr Mkwananzi (Franklyn). They informed the house owner that they intended to dig her homestead's yard in search of the hidden treasure," said Mr Mutyasira.

The owner of the homestead allegedly complied with the given instruction.

"In pursuit of their mission, the accused persons had not advised their principal before embarking on the mission as is the norm. Further, they had not engaged other relevant Government departments for their expert services. Instead, they had sought the services of one structural surveyor, Victor Mukungunugwa employed by Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency whom they intended to pay for his services in their personal capacity.

"They had also sought the services of a prophet, Revesai Matimba who claims to have spiritual powers to detect precious minerals," said Mr Mutyasira.

It is alleged that the accused persons were later intercepted by the police in the midst of digging in search of the alleged hidden treasure on Christmas Day.

"Upon inquiries, it was discovered that the accused persons were not on official duty, but rather on a frolic of their own.

"The accused persons were also found in possession of various articles for use in their pursuit of the treasure," said Mr Mutyasira.

In an interview, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also confirmed the arrests of the three detectives from the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

"We can confirm the arrest of Superintendent Tachiona, Detective Chief Inspector Nyoni and Detective Inspector Madzima for criminal abuse of office.

"They have since appeared in court and were remanded in custody pending bail application," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the police command does not tolerate any criminal acts by police officers.

Source - The Herald
