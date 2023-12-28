Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe destroys 36 ostriches, several animals smuggled from South Africa

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Veterinary Services Department has destroyed 36 ostriches, five peacocks, one bush pig, three parrots, 10 Chinese pheasants and 27 chickens that were smuggled from South Africa into Zimbabwe.

The destruction was meant to curb the spread of diseases from one jurisdiction to another.

The department has the mandate to ensure safe trade in animals and animal products to safeguard their home territories and minimise the transmission of trans-boundary animal diseases and pests.

In a notice Department of Veterinary Services director Dr Jairus Machakwa ordered Matebeleland South Veterinary officials to destroy the animals and ensure safe disposal of the carcasses.

He said the animals were seized by ZIMRA after the owner of the animals Melody Sithole of 2946 Unit O Chitungwiza, failed to produce imports permits or health certificates in contravention of Section 22 Subsection 3 of the act thus posing a high risk for disease introduction in Zimbabwe.

"Now therefore, under and by virtue of powers vested in the Director of Veterinary Services of the Section 7, subsection(3) of the Animal Health Act (Chapter19:01)and as read with Section 7, Subsection (2) paragraph (a) and (b) of the said Act, the Director orders the destruction of animals safe disposal of the carcasses. The destruction must be witnessed by Police details from Zimbabwe Republic Police,"he said.

Dr Machakwa said importers of animals and animal products should obtain the necessary authorisation from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

"They get the Control of Goods permit, which spells out the other requirements, and in the case of animals and animal products, the Control of Goods permit will stipulate that the consignments must be allowed on the conditions of Veterinary Import permits from the Department of Veterinary Services. The Department of Veterinary Services issues the veterinary import permits, with accompanying veterinary health certificates to be completed by the Veterinary authorities of the exporting country. This is critical, as the Veterinary authorities of the exporting country have to certify that they have done what is necessary to ensure the sanitary safety of the animals and animal products to not transmit diseases and pests to the importing country," he said.

He also said the Veterinary authorities of the exporting country have to endorse that their animals and animal products being consigned to the importing country meet the importing country's animal and public health requirements, or appropriate level of (sanitary) protection.

The poultry sector and the entire economy is threatened by the unauthorised importations of poultry and poultry products.

Source - The Herald

