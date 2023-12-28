Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police identify juveniles abusing alcohol

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Police have identified two minors aged 13 and 11 years who were part of a group of children seen abusing alcohol in a video clip that has gone viral on social media.

The footage was taken in central Harare and investigations into how the minors got the alcohol have intensified.

Their parents have also been located while investigations are also in progress to identify the other children.

In a statement last night, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

"Reference is made to the social media videos which went viral on 26th December 2023 showing minors drinking alcohol in Harare Central Business District and subsequent police investigations into the incident.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports that the identity of two minors aged 13 and 11 years is now known. Their mother and father have also been identified.

"The father and mother separated in November 2022 with the two minors being taken into the custody of their mother in Epworth area, Harare. It is alleged that they later left home and engaged in street begging, vending and some misdemeanours in Harare Central Business District with other ‘street kids'," he said.

He said on Christmas Day, the two minors who were in the company of eight other children, obtained alcohol through a person who is yet to be identified by the police.

"The minors sat on the veranda of a cellphone shop along Inez Terrez near a prominent food outlet. They consumed the alcohol openly in public. The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also identified a local business person who recorded the viral social media video. He is currently assisting the Police to get full facts on the incident.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still pursuing the identity of the other minors who were in the company of the two and allegations that there were some women who were seated at the corner of Speke and Inez Terez Street who interacted with the minors.

"It has also been confirmed that the minors were drinking alcohol while eating some chips and chicken," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances in which one, Keisha Makovana (13) was stabbed to death with a knife by Munyaradzi Musariri (27) at Glen Norah B Flats after the two had been found intimate in the girl's parents' bedroom on December 26, 2023.

The suspect claims that he had agreed with the minor to stab each other to death after being found in her parents' blankets between 6pm and 7pm.

The suspect is currently admitted at a local hospital under police security.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Police, #Abuse, #Alcohol

Comments


Must Read

PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

26 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

49 mins ago | 43 Views

Tshabangu received free legal services from Advocate Uriri

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Chamisa's unconventional command style

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe's MPs advocate for the removal of US sanctions

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Clashes in DR Congo as opposition demands poll re-run

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

1 hr ago | 70 Views

'Bulawayo is built on love'

1 hr ago | 39 Views

2 fined for illegally removing TTI clamp

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zambezi River Authority allocates water for power generation at Kariba for 2024

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

1 hr ago | 26 Views

CCZ warns retailers on price distortions

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Chamisa 'not' hiding millions of dollars

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

MP calls for unity against vandalism in Emakhandeni Luveve Constituency

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead during confrontation with armed cops

4 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Chamisa ally calls out 'sellouts' after Mafume re-election

4 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mbongeni Ngema dies in Eastern Cape car crash

4 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after Toyota RAV4 stolen in Gauteng

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zanu-PF MPs lobby for US visit

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabweans in UK pile pressure on Mnangagwa regime

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Man fatally shoots grandson

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Dynamos sign Makunike replacement

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Jacob Mafume's plan is to stabilise Harare

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Greedy in-laws disinherit children'

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Police record lower number of road accidents

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Zanu-PF, FAZ abused school facilities during elections'

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Police track, identify booze drinking minors

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

6 Zimbabwe Power Company employees up for cables theft

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Potholes re-emerge in wake of recent rains

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

87 killed in Zimbabwe festive season traffic accidents

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Only Matebeleland has less road rehab work?

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe destroys 36 ostriches, several animals smuggled from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

CID officers arrested for digging up hidden treasure

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe schools warned against forced uniform sales

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe mobile penetration rate now over 97%

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Knee injury sidelines Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Lyon looking to sell Kadewere

16 hrs ago | 422 Views

Historical background of the town of Mvurwi formerly Umvukwes

16 hrs ago | 914 Views

Botswana man axes Zimbabwean man to death

16 hrs ago | 1208 Views

How greed stole Christmas for poor Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa stole X-Mas

18 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chamisa should change strategy

18 hrs ago | 735 Views

Jacob Mafume's mayoral victory exposes infighting in Chamisa's camp

18 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Chiwenga's wedding was a political statement

18 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Airfares for flights between Zimbabwe and SA dramatically shoot up

18 hrs ago | 911 Views

Air Zimbabwe missing in action

18 hrs ago | 441 Views