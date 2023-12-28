Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Potholes re-emerge in wake of recent rains

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
HEAVY rains being recorded across the country have caused more extensive damage to some major roads in Bulawayo, which are now riddled with potholes making driving a nightmare in the city.

Apart from the issue of potholed roads, there is poor drainage in the city. Roads such as Robert Mugabe Way, Josiah Tongogara and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street are always susceptible to flooding.

This is because they are downhill towards the Matsheumhlophe River, and most of the storm drains are clogged.

While the rains have brought joy to farmers, they have had adverse effects on some of the country's road infrastructure which have outlived its lifespan.

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) covered potholes with soil making the roads trafficable but rains have washed it away and exposed the potholes.

While in some areas the council had used soil to cover up the potholes, new ones have emerged in some areas.

Motorists have to exercise caution as some of the potholes have turned into ditches and failure to properly navigate on the road can damage cars.

Some motorists have said the potholes also increase their chances of being involved in traffic accidents as other drivers encroach on lanes, trying to evade the potholes.

The motorists said the situation is even worse when they are driving when it is raining as the potholes would be covered in water, increasing their chances of plunging into ditches.

A Chronicle news went around the city and spoke to selected motorists who raised concern over the poor state of the roads.

One of the worst affected roads is Khami Road near the flyover area where the potholes have become a deadly hazard.

Bulawayo-Plumtree Road near Kango has also become untrafficable as it is littered with potholes.

Mr Norman Nkomo from Nketa suburb said the state of the road is a major concern for motorists as their vehicles are also being damaged.

"This has become a yearly issue that once it starts to rain our roads become death traps. It comes at a serious cost as our vehicles are being damaged in the process," he said.

"The car suspension becomes an issue because no matter how much you try, you will end up driving into a ditch."

Mr Nkosilathi Moyo, a kombi driver plying the City-Nkulumane route said damaged roads can even lead to road accidents.

"It has become a norm that once it starts raining, potholes resurface and the roads will remain in that state until the end of the rainy season.

"These days the council does not even cover the potholes with sand but just dumps it on the roadside," he said.

"Young men who fill up the potholes and solicit money from motorists have become a common sight and we end up paying them.

Mr Moyo said major highways have also been affected by the rains.

"The situation is also similar in major highways such as the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road where potholes have resurfaced," he said.

In an interview yesterday, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart claimed that the local authority is not getting enough funds to rehabilitate the city's roads.

"We need at least US$15 million annually for road maintenance, but we were allocated about US$600  000 by the Treasury. We also receive that money in RTGS yet when we want to buy bitumen, it is sold in hard currency," he said.

"In the past local authorities were collecting vehicle licensing fees before it got centralised and funds are now disbursed through Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara)."

Zinara is mandated to fix, collect and disburse road user charges and mobilise revenue for road development and maintenance.

Source - The Chronicle
