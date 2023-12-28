Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

6 Zimbabwe Power Company employees up for cables theft

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
SIX Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) employees stationed in Hwange were arrested for stealing electricity transmission cables worth thousands at the company premises in the coal mining town.

Tawanda Mhaka (50) of Chibondo suburb employed as a stores officer, Allan Ncube (46) of Empumalanga employed as a heavy-duty operator, Max Phiri (36) of NRZ houses who is employed as diesel plant fitter, Teddy Makaza (46) of Chibondo employed as acting garage foreman, William Zhanero (59) of Chibondo, Hwange employed as a stores officer and Melford Homela (54) of Ingagula who is a supervisor for machine oratorical plant, appeared before Hwange provincial magistrate, Ms Fungai Dzimiri facing theft charges.

The six were not asked to plead to the charges and they were remanded in custody to today.

Ms Abigirl Jena who is employed as a loss control officer by ZPC is the complainant in the matter on behalf of the company.

Prosecuting, Ms Jenamisa Makanza said on December 19 at around 6.20pm, Zhanero was seen by Jena unlocking the outage gate and he invited Mhaka, Ncube, Phiri and Makaza to enter the outage stores.

The court heard that while inside, the quartet tied the loose ends of a roll of 4-core armoured cable and pulled it outside the store using a machine.

Rodney Ndlovu, a front-end loader operator who was sent by Homela came to the stores and he was instructed by the four accused persons to forklift the 4 core armoured cable outage stores. However, Ndlovu failed to lift the cable out.

Ncube brought a tipper truck before Mhaka, Phiri, Makaza and Zhanero tied the cable on the back of the tipper. Phiri pulled out the cable from the outage stores using the tipper truck for a distance of about 200m and dumped it.

"During that time, Jena who was closely watching the accused persons removing the cable intercepted them and demanded to know where they were taking it to," said Ms Makanza.

Homela produced a store requisition form serial number 016932 which indicated that a 150m x3 core armoured cable was to be moved to Unit 4 to replace a burnt cable.

Jena confirmed the authenticity of the stores' transaction from the senior electrical work boiler subsection foreperson, Mr Livingstone Ncube.

However, Ncube denied that there was such a requisition concerning the replacement of the three-core armoured cable.

Jena got suspicious and she invited other security personnel leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

Upon their arrest, it was discovered that the stores' transaction form had not been fully completed. The transaction form indicated a 3-core armoured cable as opposed to the 4 armoured cable that the accused persons took.

Of late, ZPC has been hit by a series of thefts of critical components. Recently, some ZPC employees at Hwange Power Station connived with a Harare businessman to steal over 6 000 litres of diesel through an elaborate scheme involving fraudulent figures.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #ZPC, #Cables, #Theft

Comments


Must Read

PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Tshabangu received free legal services from Advocate Uriri

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chamisa's unconventional command style

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe's MPs advocate for the removal of US sanctions

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Clashes in DR Congo as opposition demands poll re-run

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Bulawayo is built on love'

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

2 fined for illegally removing TTI clamp

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zambezi River Authority allocates water for power generation at Kariba for 2024

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

CCZ warns retailers on price distortions

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chamisa 'not' hiding millions of dollars

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

MP calls for unity against vandalism in Emakhandeni Luveve Constituency

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead during confrontation with armed cops

5 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Chamisa ally calls out 'sellouts' after Mafume re-election

5 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mbongeni Ngema dies in Eastern Cape car crash

5 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after Toyota RAV4 stolen in Gauteng

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zanu-PF MPs lobby for US visit

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabweans in UK pile pressure on Mnangagwa regime

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Man fatally shoots grandson

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Dynamos sign Makunike replacement

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Jacob Mafume's plan is to stabilise Harare

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Greedy in-laws disinherit children'

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Police record lower number of road accidents

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Zanu-PF, FAZ abused school facilities during elections'

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Police track, identify booze drinking minors

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Potholes re-emerge in wake of recent rains

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

87 killed in Zimbabwe festive season traffic accidents

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Police identify juveniles abusing alcohol

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Only Matebeleland has less road rehab work?

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe destroys 36 ostriches, several animals smuggled from South Africa

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

CID officers arrested for digging up hidden treasure

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe schools warned against forced uniform sales

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe mobile penetration rate now over 97%

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Knee injury sidelines Nakamba

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Lyon looking to sell Kadewere

16 hrs ago | 426 Views

Historical background of the town of Mvurwi formerly Umvukwes

16 hrs ago | 942 Views

Botswana man axes Zimbabwean man to death

17 hrs ago | 1220 Views

How greed stole Christmas for poor Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa stole X-Mas

19 hrs ago | 669 Views

Chamisa should change strategy

19 hrs ago | 736 Views

Jacob Mafume's mayoral victory exposes infighting in Chamisa's camp

19 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Chiwenga's wedding was a political statement

19 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Airfares for flights between Zimbabwe and SA dramatically shoot up

19 hrs ago | 920 Views

Air Zimbabwe missing in action

19 hrs ago | 448 Views