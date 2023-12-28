Dynamos sign Makunike replacement

News / Local

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS have reportedly agreed a deal to sign South Africa-based Zimbabwean midfielder Temptation Chiwunga as a replacement for Junior Makunike.The Harare giants are set to lose their star midfielder when his contract with the club expires on Sunday.Makunike is reportedly headed for Europe, where a number of trials have been lined up.In the event that a move abroad fails, the teenager will sign for Simba Bhora after agreeing a deal with the Shamva-based team.His departure has forced Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe to look for an outright replacement.Sources yesterday told NewsDay Sport that Mangombe had settled for the 30-year-old Chiwunga, who plays for JDR Stars in the South African Division One league.The sources said the two parties agreed on a two-year contract."The deal is already complete. Temptation is a Dynamos player as of January 1," a highly-placed source said.Born in Zimbabwe, Chiwunga moved to South Africa in 2010 with his family.He has never played professional football in Zimbabwe. Chiwunga joined a lower league side Magesi in 2016, where he spent a season.The following year, he moved to Ubuntu Cape Town for two seasons, a team he captained, before he was snapped up by another lower division side Cape United.In 2020, Chiwunga joined JDR Stars - a team that is home to Warriors player Ishamel Wadi - where he has also risen to become the team's captain."Coach Genesis has identified him as a good replacement for Makunike. He has watched some of his videos and believes he is the right fit for the job," another source said.Chiwunga is one of the two midfielders that had been identified by Mangombe, together with Yadah's highly-rated player Blessed Ndereki, who is close to joining the Glamour Boys.Dynamos are desperate to bolster their squad as they prepare to feature in the CAF Confederation Cup next year.They are returning to the African Safari following their Chibuku Super Cup triumph last season.Already, the Glamour Boys have strengthened their attacking department by signing Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up Obriel Chirinda from Bulawayo Chiefs.The Warriors striker scored 12 goals last season, one shy of Golden Boot winner Takunda Benhura of Ngezi Platinum Stars.He will be expected to plug the scoring gap in the Dynamos' blunt strike force, which had Tinashe Makanda, Nyasha Chintuli, Eli Ilunga and Jayden Bakari.Young Elton Chikona and midfielder Donald Mudadi finished as the club's joint top goal scorers in the league last season with five goals apiece.Mangombe's team has also been linked with Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa, whose contract with Bosso lapses at the end of this week.Dynamos are also looking to add a goalkeeper on their roaster to replace Taimon Mvula, who is set to be released at the end of the year.