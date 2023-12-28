Man fatally shoots grandson

News / Local

by Staff reporter

There was no Christmas celebration at Nyawasha's residence in Mutoko after Dominic Nyawasha (52) accidentally shot his grandson.Nyawasha wanted to shoot crows but missed the target and shot his grandson.The matter came to light yesterday at Mutoko Magistrates Court where he appeared before magistrate Titus Makunike facing a culpable homicide charge.The State led by Chipo Munemero said on December 24 Nyawasha was drinking beer with his son, the victim's father, at his place of residence in Mutoko.He saw crows on a Zesa powerline and decided to shoot them with his gun.He missed the target and fatally shot his grandson.