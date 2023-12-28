Zimbabwean man arrested after Toyota RAV4 stolen in Gauteng

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 38-year-old Zimbabwean national during an intelligence-driven operation where a stolen Toyota RAV4 vehicle was recovered.The operation was carried out on Sunday evening, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala."A report indicates that the information regarding a suspicious vehicle was provided by the national crime intelligence structure of the SA Police Service, and the team to carry out the operation consisted of members from Middelburg flying squad, Sekhukhune flying squad, Tracker Connect, Modimolle flying squad, and Roedtan SAPS," said Mohlala.The details of the suspicious vehicle were then followed up, leading the team to N11 Road at Roedtan area in Limpopo, where a green Toyota RAV4 with one occupant was intercepted."It is said that the said car was coming from R25 Road in Bronkhorstspruit, and it was fitted with Gauteng registration number plates," said Mohlala.On further investigation, it was discovered that the registration plates fitted to the Toyota RAV4 were cloned."The members also unearthed that the vehicle was reported stolen at Boschkop, in the Gauteng province, this month hence the driver was arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle," said Mohlala.Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrest of the 38-year-old man, as well as the recovery of the stolen vehicle.Last month, IOL reported that the regional court in Mokopane, Limpopo, convicted and sentenced a 35-year-old South African man who was arrested while attempting to smuggle a stolen Toyota Fortuner into Zimbabwe.Shane Mthombeni, 35, was sentenced to six years behind bars after he was arrested while driving a hijacked Toyota Fortuner along the N1 freeway towards Beitbridge border post to Zimbabwe. Picture: SAPSAt the time, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, said Shane Mthombeni was sentenced to six years of direct imprisonment, without the option of paying a fine.