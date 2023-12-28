Mbongeni Ngema dies in Eastern Cape car crash

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Tributes have been pouring in for legendary South African playwright, musician and creator of the iconic South African play Sarafina! Mbongeni Ngema following his passing.The 68-year-old Ngema passed away in a head-on collision in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday evening. A passenger in the vehicle, Ngema, was returning from a funeral.He was born in Verulum in 1955.In a statement, the Ngema family said they were devastated about Ngema's passing in a car crash in the Eastern Cape."It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, father, husband and a patriot, Mbongeni Ngema."Award winningNgema is best known for his award-winning works that include Sarafina and Woza Albert. Among his many hit songs is Stimela sa se Zola. An entertaining artist of note, Ngema's works reflected the spirit of resistance during the Westwood's of apartheid and liberation struggle.He was also married to Sarafina! lead actor Leleti Khumalo. They were married for 14 years before announcing their split in 2005 following reports of abuse by Khumalo.The Ngema family said they will share further details about the funeral arrangements in due course.CondolencesMeanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube expressed her deep sadness at the passing of Ngema."We have learned with shock of the untimely passing of internationally acclaimed veteran of theatre Mbongeni Ngema. He was the finest producer, composer and lyricist of our time, period."We have lost a true legend, a doyen and genuine ambassador of theatre. On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and our people we send our deepest condolences to his family for this great loss" said Dube-Ncube.Dube-Ncube said Madlokovu, as Mbongeni was affectionately referred to by his clan name did not only creatively conscientize South Africans about the political landscape in the country during apartheid but exported the story of the struggle of the oppressed people of South Africa to the world."His contribution carved an indelible mark in our journey towards freedom," Dube-Ncube said.