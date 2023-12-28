Chamisa ally calls out 'sellouts' after Mafume re-election

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Gift Ostallos Siziva, the national deputy spokesperson of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) opposition, has criticized certain party members for lacking ideological clarity and falling into traps set by Zanu-PF.Speaking at an event where the party leader distributed gifts to political victims and the elderly, Siziva emphasized the inevitability of betrayal in any struggle. Representing party leader Nelson Chamisa, Siziva stated that some members had lost focus on the central objective."There is no struggle without pain, but more importantly, there is no struggle without betrayal," said Siziva. "If you see a struggle without betrayal, it's no longer a struggle. The regime we are dealing with will invest everything possible to make sure they capture people who fall to the wayside."Siziva, without naming individuals, suggested that some members were swayed by incentives and warned them that temporary gains from aligning with dictatorship would not last."We heard that something happened at Town House. Are people who are motivated by trinkets and trappings of dictatorship. But they should know that nothing lasts forever. You can fall to the wayside, you can fall to the trinkets of dictatorship but nothing lasts forever."Siziva asserted that CCC's ultimate goal is to occupy the highest office in the country, emphasizing that the destination is the State House, not just parliamentary or council seats. He criticized officials who, in his view, lack moral standing and are motivated by short-term gains."Our destination is to change the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans. CCC's destination is not parliament, it's not council. Our destination is the State House because that's where real change is."Siziva highlighted instances of recalls within the CCC and accused certain individuals, including the self-imposed 'interim' Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, of causing disruptions. He expressed confidence that the CCC would persist in its democratic struggle despite challenges and internal divisions.