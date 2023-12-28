CCZ warns retailers on price distortions

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) has issued a stern warning to retail outlets, demanding responsible pricing on all goods and strict adherence to the foreign currency auction system if operating a dual pricing model.This directive comes in response to widespread consumer complaints regarding price distortions and inconsistencies in major retail outlets across the country.In 2020, the government authorised the pricing of goods and services in both the local currency and the United States dollar at the ruling market exchange rate as determined by the foreign exchange auction.However, consumers have been suffering from price distortions seen both in formal and informal retail outlets and of late, formal supermarkets have been charging different prices which people encounter when paying at the tills."The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe has noted with concern that some retail outlets are operating on a dual pricing system in some of their retail outlets," said CCC in a statement."The dual pricing system is where the displayed price or shelf price is regarded as the discounted price, which is applicable to a consumer who is buying in USD only."CCC noted that for consumers buying goods using the local currency (ZWL) or RTGS, the discounted price/shelf price does not apply to them."For example, in some shops, a 250g packet of value bacon with a shelf price of US$3.00 becomes US$4.85 at the till, if paid for in RTGS, and 4.5kg chicken cuts, marked at US$16.50 becomes US$25.00, paid at the prevailing interbank rate," CCZ said.CCC said such price distortions were illegal and consumers must not pay."According to the Consumer Protection Act, Chapter 14:44, Section 26, subsection (5), No supplier shall require a consumer to pay a price for any goods or services: Higher than the advertised or displayed price: provided that the advertised price shall include all taxes or levies chargeable upon the goods or services. Where more than one price is advertised or displayed concurrently, the lowest price shall be considered as the price of the goods or services."CCZ urged consumers to report such practices to the relevant authorities in order for corrective measures to be taken against those violating the law.