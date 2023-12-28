Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

by Staff reporter
28 Dec 2023 at 10:27hrs | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Members of Parliament are calling for increased remuneration for judicial officers, arguing that it is crucial for ensuring efficient and impartial service in Zimbabwe's courts.

Wedza North legislator Itai Ndudzo raised the concern during a recent Parliament session, expressing worries about the impact of inadequate salaries on judicial integrity.

Ndudzo said poor remuneration of magistrates and prosecutors poses a danger where they may end up taking bribes from accused persons to make ends meet.

"I want to address the issues that have to do with our justice delivery system. There is an order that says, he who pays the piper, chooses the tune. We must ask ourselves the question if we are not adequately reimbursing our prosecutors and our judicial officers, we must ask ourselves the sober question of how they can sustain their livelihoods," Ndudzo said.

"In our study of jurisprudence, we learn one very critical aspect: that judges and judicial officers are human beings.  They live in society, just like all of us.  They purchase whatever they require for their livelihood from the same shops that we all go to, yet they have to deal with the temptation of wealthy criminals, with deep pockets who every day are dangling carrots in their faces.  That affects our justice delivery system."

Ndudzo reiterated that magistrates and prosecutors should not be excluded from payment of retention allowances.

"The exclusion of magistrates, where perhaps 90% of our people resort to, for their access to justice and matters prosecuted by our prosecutors, that exclusion must be reviewed and must be looked at as a matter of utmost urgency," he said.

"We also know that when our courts convict offenders, fines are paid.  It is saddening to note that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been excluded from benefiting from the Court Retention Fund.  So, the prosecutors who do all the work make all the arguments, fight with the lawyers and fight the criminals until they secure a conviction, nothing comes to the NPA to support that great work. They must retain part of these funds."

Ndudzo added: "We must all bear in mind one important fact, whether we are politicians or whether we are high-heeled or whether we are privileged in the society or not, we must take into cognisance one fundamental fact that we are all going to be clients of our justice delivery system, one day or the other.

"Either, we will need the services of our courts as clients being complainants and God forbid, perhaps we will need the services of our court as suspects or accused persons.  What we need is to make sure that when we access our courts, justice is not just done, but justice is also seen to be done.  Therefore, we must pay a fair compensation to those who operate and those who run the justice delivery system."

Source - cite
More on: #MPs, #Zimbabwe, #Pay

Comments


Must Read

Macheso's end of year party set for Glendale

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Harare families evacuated from flooded areas

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Harare council admits to short-changing ratepayers

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man stabs girl to death after raping her

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

South Africa files case at ICJ accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Rains sweep away bridges, roads

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF settlers face eviction

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Bulawayo records 210 traffic accidents

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Stop road carnage

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Philip Moyo's search for the path home after 61 years in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Insiza: The land of gold and glory

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe police ban fireworks on New Year's Eve

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

3 people killed in Harare-Chirundu accident identified

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe parliament to embrace artificial intelligence in 2024

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Chiwenga cautions drivers, urges stiffer penalties

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Victoria Falls charms São Tomé PM

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Airforce of Zimbabwe officers

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe donates US$35,000 to Embassy of Palestine

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Chitungwiza

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

The mystery man who disappeared for 61 years

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Behind the Scenes: How money transfer businesses make money

16 hrs ago | 557 Views

Magnifying the gains from migration in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zimbabwe's poor road infrastructure blamed for traffic accidents

17 hrs ago | 317 Views

Vene veCCC battling against against 'rebels'

18 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Bosso, Dembare on bended knees

20 hrs ago | 485 Views

Mnangagwa to take over as SADC chair in August 2024

21 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Remitly Emerges as Top Choice for Zimbabweans Abroad: Fast, Affordable, and Fee-Free

29 Dec 2023 at 11:34hrs | 769 Views

Mature Zambian leader suspends SADC conclusion on DRC elections

29 Dec 2023 at 09:18hrs | 2066 Views

CCC blocks Obey Sithole on X (formerly Twitter)

29 Dec 2023 at 07:48hrs | 1583 Views

Unlocking Opportunities: How to monetise WhatsApp

29 Dec 2023 at 07:31hrs | 400 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by double candidate chaos

29 Dec 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1468 Views

SADC mum on Congo election irregularities?

29 Dec 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1079 Views

City of Harare warns of flooding

29 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 493 Views

Food inflation hits Zimbabwe consumers

29 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 364 Views

'Whites on Zimbabwe farms are entitled to be there,' says Minister

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 1661 Views

Thieving merchandiser arrested paying lobola

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 644 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt land officers

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 325 Views

Petroleum operating licenses go up in Zimbabwe

29 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 301 Views

Invictus Ernergy injects US$10,2 in Zimbabwe operations

29 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 155 Views

59 households in Harare affected by flash floods

29 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 205 Views

Chiwenga offers state-assisted funeral for bus accident victims

29 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 286 Views

Manhize production expected to start in February 2024

29 Dec 2023 at 06:58hrs | 185 Views

Burial impasse drags on for 4 months

29 Dec 2023 at 06:58hrs | 491 Views

Mazekeen Jade dumps Stunner

28 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 800 Views

UK lines up more investments in Zimbabwe

28 Dec 2023 at 19:19hrs | 675 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Manchester United's new head of data operations

28 Dec 2023 at 19:18hrs | 1617 Views

Kamativi Mine bypass road opens for traffic

28 Dec 2023 at 19:15hrs | 892 Views

Rival CCC candidates nominated to face a Zanu-PF candidate

28 Dec 2023 at 18:12hrs | 1030 Views

Colourful place names of Rhodesia and their origin

28 Dec 2023 at 17:59hrs | 1339 Views