Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 23-year-old woman, Trish Ndlovu, from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo, who was on the run after allegedly murdering her husband, has surrendered to the police.Bulawayo police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the arrest, stating that Ndlovu is accused of killing her husband, Hillary Mugiyo."Police confirm the arrest of Trish Ndlovu a female adult aged 23 years of Nkulumane, Bulawayo in connection with a murder case of Hillary Mugiyo a male adult aged 23 years of the same address. The accused and now deceased were husband and wife," she said.The incident occurred on December 6, 2023, when a neighbour was awakened by the noise of the couple fighting."On 06 December 2023 at around 2 am, the informant was asleep and was awakened by his mother a female adult aged 70 years of the same address citing that there was a quarrel between the accused person and the now deceased. The informant then proceeded to the house of the accused and now deceased. Upon arrival at the house, he discovered a pool of blood in the passage and also in the spare bedroom."She said the Informant then asked Ndlovu what had happened and she revealed that she had a fight with Mugiyo over an undisclosed issue."She stated that she had stabbed the now deceased with a kitchen knife once in the neck. The informant went outside the house and found Mugiyo lying on the ground facing upwards with blood oozing from the neck and he was still showing signs of life."While the informant was trying to seek help for Mugiyo, Ndlovu disappeared from the scene. The informant summoned an ambulance and upon arrival, the crew pronounced Mugiyo dead."She said on the same day around 4 am, the informant phoned ZRP Nkulumane and made a report."Police attended the scene and Ndlovu was not located."Assist Inspector Msebele said on 23 December 2023 at around 9 pm, Ndlovu handed herself over to the police."Investigations are in progress at ZRP Nkulumane Police Station. We urge members of the public to refrain from resorting to using violence in an attempt to settle disputes as this leads to unnecessary loss of lives," she said.