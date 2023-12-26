Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man during a snooker game in Filabusi on Christmas Day.Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of Takeknowledge Mthombeni, for fatally shooting Wilson Malunga (21).According to the police, a fight between Mthombeni and Malunga erupted following an argument over a missing snooker token.Mthombeni allegedly went to his vehicle, a Toyota Fun Cargo, which was parked outside and came back with an unidentified pistol. He shot Malunga once in the head and drove off.The police said Mthombeni was later arrested at Mabhuru Business Centre, Neta, Mberengwa and the pistol was recovered."Reference is made to the ZRP message on X platform on 26/12/23 in which Wilson Malunga (21) was shot dead by suspect, Takeknowledge Mthombeni (39) while playing snooker in Filabusi on 25/12/23 at around 0130 hours. The police has arrested the suspect at Mabhuru Business Centre, Neta, Mberengwa," the police said."The firearm used in the commission of the crime has been recovered. The suspect is now facing another charge of armed robbery in relation to the case which occurred in Mberengwa on 23/12/23 where the firearm used to kill Wilson Malunga was stolen."