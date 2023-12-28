Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

by Olalekan Adigun
1 hr ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
The political landscape of Zimbabwe is witnessing a ripple of turbulence as Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), reportedly steps back from active leadership. The step back is amidst escalating internal divisions and disagreements among senior CCC members, igniting concerns over a potential leadership vacuum within the party.

Leadership Vacuum and Internal Strife

The recent developments have led to the party operating seemingly on autopilot, with no clear leadership direction. The situation has been further complicated by the unauthorized use of Chamisa's image by aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) endorsed by Sengezo Tshabangu, the former secretary general of the party. Tshabangu's actions have only served to intensify the discord within the party.

Threats of Drastic Measures

In response to the internal disagreement, Tshabangu has threatened to take drastic measures against rebellious legislators within the party. This move has further stoked the flames of discord and brought to the fore the intrigue and power tussles within the CCC.

Implications for CCC's Strategic Direction

The current leadership vacuum and internal strife could have far-reaching implications for CCC's strategic direction and operational efficiency. The ability of the party to present a united front and challenge the political status quo in Zimbabwe is now in question. The ongoing crisis also poses a significant challenge to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidency, especially considering the recent recalls of opposition CCC parliamentarians and councillors.

Source - bnnbreaking.com

Comments


Must Read

PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

26 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

49 mins ago | 43 Views

Tshabangu received free legal services from Advocate Uriri

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Chamisa's unconventional command style

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe's MPs advocate for the removal of US sanctions

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Clashes in DR Congo as opposition demands poll re-run

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

1 hr ago | 70 Views

'Bulawayo is built on love'

1 hr ago | 39 Views

2 fined for illegally removing TTI clamp

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zambezi River Authority allocates water for power generation at Kariba for 2024

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

1 hr ago | 26 Views

CCZ warns retailers on price distortions

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Chamisa 'not' hiding millions of dollars

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

MP calls for unity against vandalism in Emakhandeni Luveve Constituency

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead during confrontation with armed cops

4 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Chamisa ally calls out 'sellouts' after Mafume re-election

4 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mbongeni Ngema dies in Eastern Cape car crash

4 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after Toyota RAV4 stolen in Gauteng

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zanu-PF MPs lobby for US visit

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabweans in UK pile pressure on Mnangagwa regime

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Man fatally shoots grandson

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Dynamos sign Makunike replacement

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Jacob Mafume's plan is to stabilise Harare

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Greedy in-laws disinherit children'

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Police record lower number of road accidents

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Zanu-PF, FAZ abused school facilities during elections'

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Police track, identify booze drinking minors

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

6 Zimbabwe Power Company employees up for cables theft

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Potholes re-emerge in wake of recent rains

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

87 killed in Zimbabwe festive season traffic accidents

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Police identify juveniles abusing alcohol

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Only Matebeleland has less road rehab work?

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe destroys 36 ostriches, several animals smuggled from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

CID officers arrested for digging up hidden treasure

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe schools warned against forced uniform sales

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe mobile penetration rate now over 97%

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Knee injury sidelines Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Lyon looking to sell Kadewere

16 hrs ago | 422 Views

Historical background of the town of Mvurwi formerly Umvukwes

16 hrs ago | 914 Views

Botswana man axes Zimbabwean man to death

16 hrs ago | 1208 Views

How greed stole Christmas for poor Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa stole X-Mas

18 hrs ago | 665 Views

Chamisa should change strategy

18 hrs ago | 735 Views

Jacob Mafume's mayoral victory exposes infighting in Chamisa's camp

18 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Chiwenga's wedding was a political statement

18 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Airfares for flights between Zimbabwe and SA dramatically shoot up

18 hrs ago | 911 Views

Air Zimbabwe missing in action

18 hrs ago | 441 Views