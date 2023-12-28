Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

News / Local

by Olalekan Adigun

The political landscape of Zimbabwe is witnessing a ripple of turbulence as Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), reportedly steps back from active leadership. The step back is amidst escalating internal divisions and disagreements among senior CCC members, igniting concerns over a potential leadership vacuum within the party.Leadership Vacuum and Internal StrifeThe recent developments have led to the party operating seemingly on autopilot, with no clear leadership direction. The situation has been further complicated by the unauthorized use of Chamisa's image by aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) endorsed by Sengezo Tshabangu, the former secretary general of the party. Tshabangu's actions have only served to intensify the discord within the party.Threats of Drastic MeasuresIn response to the internal disagreement, Tshabangu has threatened to take drastic measures against rebellious legislators within the party. This move has further stoked the flames of discord and brought to the fore the intrigue and power tussles within the CCC.Implications for CCC's Strategic DirectionThe current leadership vacuum and internal strife could have far-reaching implications for CCC's strategic direction and operational efficiency. The ability of the party to present a united front and challenge the political status quo in Zimbabwe is now in question. The ongoing crisis also poses a significant challenge to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidency, especially considering the recent recalls of opposition CCC parliamentarians and councillors.