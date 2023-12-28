Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zambezi River Authority allocates water for power generation at Kariba for 2024

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has allocated 16 billion cubic meters (BCM) of water to be shared equally between ZESCO Limited and Kariba Hydro Power Company (KHPC) for power generation for 2024.

The move is a reaction to normal to below-normal rainfall projections for the Kariba Lower Catchment and normal to above-normal rainfall season for the Kariba Upper Catchment by the National Metrological Agencies of Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the ZRA chief executive officer Mr Munyaradzi Munodawafa urged the two power utilities to consider alternative sources of power to complement generation at Kariba to fill any power generation deficit that could arise due to the lower water allocation.

"The 2024 water allocation was informed by the 2023/2024 rainfall forecasts made by the Southern Africa Climate Outlook Forum-27 (SARCOF-27) and the corresponding downscaled projections by the National Metrological Agencies of Zambia and Zimbabwe, which all showed a high probability of a normal to below normal 2023/2024 rainfall season for the Kariba Lower Catchment and normal to above normal rainfall season for the Kariba Upper catchment. This general outlook is highly influenced by the increasing occurrence of El Niño weather conditions, which are expected to significantly impact negatively, the rainfall season in Southern Africa," said Mr Munodawafa.

He said the 2023/2024 rainfall profile outlook implies a high likelihood of below-normal Zambezi River inflows into Lake Kariba.

Mr Munodawafa said hydrological simulations carried out by the Authority using the Kariba Inflow Forecasting System (IFS) that is based on satellite rainfall measurements and numerical weather forecasts, providing short-term and seasonal flow forecasts, considered the high likelihood of a below-average rainfall season which, in turn, will likely result in below average inflows into Lake Kariba thereby negatively impacting the volume of water available for power generation during the year 2024.

"Accordingly, power utilities have been advised to consider alternative sources of power to complement generation at Kariba in order to fill any power generation deficit that could arise due to the lower water allocation at Kariba for the year 2024," said Mr Munodawafa.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zambezi, #Water, #Power

Comments


Must Read

PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

37 mins ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Tshabangu received free legal services from Advocate Uriri

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Chamisa's unconventional command style

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe's MPs advocate for the removal of US sanctions

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Clashes in DR Congo as opposition demands poll re-run

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

1 hr ago | 80 Views

'Bulawayo is built on love'

1 hr ago | 42 Views

2 fined for illegally removing TTI clamp

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

CCZ warns retailers on price distortions

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Chamisa 'not' hiding millions of dollars

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

MP calls for unity against vandalism in Emakhandeni Luveve Constituency

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead during confrontation with armed cops

4 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chamisa ally calls out 'sellouts' after Mafume re-election

4 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mbongeni Ngema dies in Eastern Cape car crash

4 hrs ago | 508 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after Toyota RAV4 stolen in Gauteng

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zanu-PF MPs lobby for US visit

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabweans in UK pile pressure on Mnangagwa regime

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Man fatally shoots grandson

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Dynamos sign Makunike replacement

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Jacob Mafume's plan is to stabilise Harare

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Greedy in-laws disinherit children'

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Police record lower number of road accidents

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Zanu-PF, FAZ abused school facilities during elections'

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Police track, identify booze drinking minors

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

6 Zimbabwe Power Company employees up for cables theft

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Potholes re-emerge in wake of recent rains

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

87 killed in Zimbabwe festive season traffic accidents

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Police identify juveniles abusing alcohol

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Only Matebeleland has less road rehab work?

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe destroys 36 ostriches, several animals smuggled from South Africa

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

CID officers arrested for digging up hidden treasure

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe schools warned against forced uniform sales

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe mobile penetration rate now over 97%

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Knee injury sidelines Nakamba

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Lyon looking to sell Kadewere

16 hrs ago | 423 Views

Historical background of the town of Mvurwi formerly Umvukwes

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Botswana man axes Zimbabwean man to death

16 hrs ago | 1209 Views

How greed stole Christmas for poor Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa stole X-Mas

19 hrs ago | 667 Views

Chamisa should change strategy

19 hrs ago | 735 Views

Jacob Mafume's mayoral victory exposes infighting in Chamisa's camp

19 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Chiwenga's wedding was a political statement

19 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Airfares for flights between Zimbabwe and SA dramatically shoot up

19 hrs ago | 912 Views

Air Zimbabwe missing in action

19 hrs ago | 443 Views