'Bulawayo is built on love'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO's success is anchored on love and acts of philanthropy, Bulawayo City Council's Corporate Communications Manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu has said.

She said this during a Christmas party held at Lobengula Hall to celebrate the elderly community as they enjoyed a day of gastronomic and entertainment treats.

"Bulawayo is built on love and such an occasion has shown me that we love each other. This is so touching. To give is from a loving heart and a loving heart comes from God.

"Taking care of our elderly is critical in maintaining and retaining the knowledge they have for posterity's sake. If we are to build our city, we need all hands on deck and the hosting of such events is a testament of the love that people have for the city," said Mrs Mpofu.

The Christmas party organised by Wales-based philanthropist Ms Memory Moyo who used to reside in New Lobengula before relocating to the UK saw over 80 elderly people mixing, mingling, and enjoyed an early Christmas gift.

In pure Christmas spirit, which is synonymous with giving gifts and ensuring a smile on someone's face, City fathers in form of Deputy Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu who was standing in for the Mayor, Cllr David Coltart, Ward 14 Cllr Dumisani Netha, and other dignitaries attending.

The Christmas party, being held for the fourth consecutive year saw a visibly teary Ms Moyo hugging and conversing with grandmothers and grandfathers in attendance.

In a side interview, she said she made a vow to take care of the elderly since she was raised by her grandmother.

"As someone who grew up under the care and guidance of my grandmother, I grew fond of elderly people and saw it fit to use whatever resources I have to make them happy.

"Over the years that we have been doing this, I have been impressed by the reception we have got and it's been a breath of fresh air to see them smile, enjoy food and dance," she said.

Ms Moyo helped a reported 130 families in Lobengula to get food hampers during the COVID-19 lockdown, a sign of her philanthropy.

Ms Rita Moyo, an 85-year-old granny could not hide her joy and said for her, the festive season has kicked in.

"I enjoyed myself today (Saturday), and won't forget such a gesture. The food and the entertainment reminded me of my younger days and I felt like a teenager again. I will pray for the organisers of this Christmas party," she said.

Khulekani Nyoni, a 74-year-old man said: "Surely Christmas came early for me!

"What more could one ask for? Nothing. God has been good to us and sent an angel to give us an early Christmas present and I couldn't have seen anything better.

"My festive season has kicked up a notch because of this event. I wish of grand children were like her (Ms Memory Moyo)," he said.

To entertain the crowd, the organisers enlisted the help of seasoned acts, Nkwali and poet Nqindi as well as a dance group from Lobengula to ensure local flair.

Source - The Chronicle
