Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A MAN (36) died on the spot after he was hit by an unknown motorist who fled from the scene.In a statement, police said the incident occurred on 25 December 2023 at Riverside Bridge, along Harare-Mutare Road near Nofoke Poultry Farm."Police in Odzi are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred on 25/12/23 in which a man (36) died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident at Riverside Bridge, along Harare-Mutare Road near Nofoke Poultry Farm," reads the statement.