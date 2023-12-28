Chamisa's unconventional command style

News / Local

Amidst growing discord within the upper ranks of Zimbabwe's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), leader Nelson Chamisa appears to be adopting a hands-off approach to the internal upheaval, allowing the party to function on 'autopilot'. The details and extent of these internal divisions are undisclosed, creating an air of uncertainty around the party's future plans and actions.Taking an unconventional stance on political leadership, Chamisa has conveyed the idea that a formal political party is not a prerequisite for a collective of individuals sharing a common vision and purpose. While this perspective may raise eyebrows among traditional political figures, it provides a glimpse into Chamisa's leadership style, which appears to embrace autonomy and decentralization, even amid internal conflicts.Simultaneously, the CCC leader has garnered attention for paying tribute to victims of political violence and key figures in the people's struggle, demonstrating his dedication to their cause. However, this display of sentimentality has not been without controversy. Political commentator Hopewell Chin'ono criticized Chamisa for granting legal rights to Sengezo Tshabangu to use his image in Bulawayo, a decision that has faced scrutiny.As the CCC contends with internal challenges and external criticism, the road ahead appears arduous. With Chamisa's hands-off leadership style and unresolved tensions among the party's senior members, the CCC's future trajectory remains uncertain. Nevertheless, these events also present an opportunity for the party to reevaluate its strategies, fostering a culture of transparency and unity to strengthen its position in Zimbabwe's political landscape.