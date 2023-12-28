Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tshabangu received free legal services from Advocate Uriri

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
CCC activist Sengezo Tshabangu has disclosed that prominent lawyer Lewis Uriri provided him with pro bono legal services when the party took legal action against his authority to recall its Members of Parliament and Councillors.

Uriri, who previously served as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's lawyer in the Constitutional Court, offering representation against a petition filed by Nelson Chamisa, the then MDC Alliance leader, during the 2018 election, reportedly understood Tshabangu's financial constraints. Tshabangu, claiming to be CCC's interim secretary-general, revealed during the Asakhe Online program, The Breakfast Club, that Uriri initiated legal proceedings without charging a fee.

Once Uriri initiated the legal process, Tshabangu stated that members of the business community stepped in to financially support the legal costs. According to CITE, Tshabangu mentioned:

"It is difficult for us to meet our litigation costs. Our legal team is headed by Advocate Uriri, one of the best lawyers to ever come out of Zimbabwe. He is very expensive.

"We sat down with him, and he said he understood where I was coming from. He said he would get the ball rolling so that the people, in general, would know what was going on and understand my cause. He did the first appearance free of charge.

"After that, we started having people coming in to help us meet our legal costs. Some are from the business communities, people with huge amounts of money.

"They understood our cause and they gave us money to channel to our legal needs. We are accounting for each cent of that money."

Initially a member of the MDC, Tshabangu joined the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014 when it split from the MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai. Later, he rejoined the mainstream MDC Alliance before it transformed into the CCC. In October 2023, Tshabangu recalled 15 parliamentarians and 17 councillors, citing their alleged departure from the party. Subsequently, he recalled more CCC MPs and Councillors nationwide, asserting that they were no longer party members.


Source - pindula
More on: #Tshabangu, #Uriri, #CCC

Comments


Must Read

PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

45 mins ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Chamisa's unconventional command style

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's MPs advocate for the removal of US sanctions

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Clashes in DR Congo as opposition demands poll re-run

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'Bulawayo is built on love'

1 hr ago | 51 Views

2 fined for illegally removing TTI clamp

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zambezi River Authority allocates water for power generation at Kariba for 2024

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

CCZ warns retailers on price distortions

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chamisa 'not' hiding millions of dollars

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

MP calls for unity against vandalism in Emakhandeni Luveve Constituency

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead during confrontation with armed cops

5 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Chamisa ally calls out 'sellouts' after Mafume re-election

5 hrs ago | 837 Views

Mbongeni Ngema dies in Eastern Cape car crash

5 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after Toyota RAV4 stolen in Gauteng

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF MPs lobby for US visit

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabweans in UK pile pressure on Mnangagwa regime

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Man fatally shoots grandson

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Dynamos sign Makunike replacement

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Jacob Mafume's plan is to stabilise Harare

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Greedy in-laws disinherit children'

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Police record lower number of road accidents

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Zanu-PF, FAZ abused school facilities during elections'

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Police track, identify booze drinking minors

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

6 Zimbabwe Power Company employees up for cables theft

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Potholes re-emerge in wake of recent rains

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

87 killed in Zimbabwe festive season traffic accidents

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Police identify juveniles abusing alcohol

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Only Matebeleland has less road rehab work?

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe destroys 36 ostriches, several animals smuggled from South Africa

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

CID officers arrested for digging up hidden treasure

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe schools warned against forced uniform sales

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe mobile penetration rate now over 97%

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Knee injury sidelines Nakamba

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Lyon looking to sell Kadewere

16 hrs ago | 423 Views

Historical background of the town of Mvurwi formerly Umvukwes

16 hrs ago | 927 Views

Botswana man axes Zimbabwean man to death

16 hrs ago | 1215 Views

How greed stole Christmas for poor Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa stole X-Mas

19 hrs ago | 668 Views

Chamisa should change strategy

19 hrs ago | 735 Views

Jacob Mafume's mayoral victory exposes infighting in Chamisa's camp

19 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Chiwenga's wedding was a political statement

19 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Airfares for flights between Zimbabwe and SA dramatically shoot up

19 hrs ago | 914 Views

Air Zimbabwe missing in action

19 hrs ago | 444 Views