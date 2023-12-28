Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Tourism and hospitality players say hotels countrywide are fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays, with a notable increase in tourist arrivals in different resort places.Zimbabwe's tourism sector is still on a rebound after being severely battered by the globalCovid-19 pandemic, which saw many countries imposing travel restrictions or bans to contain the spread of the virus that claimed many lives globally.The Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (Haz), which represents the interests of owners and operators of hotels, restaurants, clubs and related establishments throughout thecountry, says there has been a surge in the number of tourist arrivals across the country."Yes, we have seen an increase in tourists inflows. We are seeing increases in the number of arrivals and occupancy rates. There has been an increase, both in the city areas and in the resort towns. Looking at Christmas and New Year, some of the places are fully-booked, especially in the Victoria Falls, and the other resort areas as well," Emmah Kativhu, Haz vice-president, said."The city centres, not so much, but because we had some sport tourism and the recently-held International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (Icasa) which brought in thousands of delegates, there was really a jump in occupancy rates, in the city and surrounding areas. So, in a nutshell, there has been a significant increase in tourist arrivals and occupancy rates."