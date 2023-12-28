PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Great kids that I have. Much gratitude to the mothers also. Surrounded by such kids I feel blessed. This is what fuels me to work harder and aspire for more. Equally loved, beautiful and unique each in their own way. Mind you this is only half the number!! pic.twitter.com/fLpLsfBrXF — Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) December 28, 2023

Christmas in Africa with my beautiful kids; the precious cargo God blessed me with. Vakai misha vakomana. pic.twitter.com/Py1fwID7oK — Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) December 28, 2023

Former Norton legislature Themba Mliswa celebrated Christmas in style with his children.Mliswa took to X (formerly Twitter) to show off his kids.“Great kids that I have. Much gratitude to the mothers also. Surrounded by such kids I feel blessed. This is what fuels me to work harder and aspire for more. Equally loved, beautiful and unique each in their own way. Mind you this is only half the number!!”Mliswa is reported to have more than 19 children with different mothers in different parts of the country. He says he is not ashamed of family.