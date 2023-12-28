Kamativi Mine bypass road opens for traffic

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A brand new chapter unfolds for Matabeleland North Province as the long-awaited 3.5 kilometre Kamativi Mine Bypass Road is now open to traffic.Recently, Kamativi Mining Company (KMC) commissioned phase one of its modern lithium processing plant, a significant step for Zimbabwe's mining industry and its aspirations to become a major player in the global green energy revolution.Mine management confirmed the completion of the bypass road project."We have indeed completed the 3.5 km stretch and we have since opened it to traffic as you can see. This road is meant to pave the way for mining activities on the old road. This road signifies not just a detour, but a leapfrog towards progress. It ensures continued mining operations while preserving the well-being of our people," said Kamativi Mining Company public relations officer, Mr Mehluli Moyo.The Kamativi community is appreciative of the transformative development.Kamativi Ward 11 councillor, Josh Tshuma said, "There used to be delays of traffic between 30 to 45 minutes during blasting, affecting motorists and travellers, but with this new road, this is now water under the bridge. At the same time, this road ensures the safety of motorists and travellers."Once a vibrant mine known for tin production, the closure of Kamativi Mine back in 1994 created a ghost town which the Second Republic is resuscitating through the engagement and re-engagement drive.Kamativi Mining Company, a joint venture between Sichuan Pude Technology Group from China and Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation, is employing over 1 000 employees directly and indirectly.