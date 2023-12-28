Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga offers state-assisted funeral for bus accident victims

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has sent a message of condolence following the death of five people in an accident that occurred at the 64km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway on Wednesday.

He also announced that Government will meet the burial costs of the deceased and provide medical assistance to the injured.

In a statement last night, Acting President Chiwenga said he received with "heartfelt grief" the news of the death of the five people.

The accident involved a Micro-cut Investment truck (AGJ1306) travelling from Beira to Harare, a Mercedes Benz, and a Blue Horizon bus (AEZ1226) travelling from Harare to Nyanga-Ruwangwe.

The truck driver had three passengers and all of them escaped unharmed, while the Mercedes Benz driver and a passenger were also unharmed.

Forty people were injured and initially admitted.

Thirty-two of the injured people have since been discharged while six remain hospitalised, with four at Marondera Provincial Hospital and two at Parirenyatwa Hospital where they were transferred to for specialised attention and treatment.

Acting President Chiwenga said he has invoked the relevant sections of the Civil Protection Act to enable the State to render funeral assistance to the bereaved families and meet the medical bills of the injured.

"On behalf of the nation, and on my own behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

"As a humble token of sharing in the grief, the Government of Zimbabwe, in conjunction with the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, will meet the burial costs of all the deceased and provide medical assistance for the injured.

"As we express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, we also wish those receiving treatment a speedy recovery."

Acting President Chiwenga urged the Marondera District Civil Protection Committee to quickly establish a command centre for expediting the collection of the deceased and providing pyscho-social support to bereaved families.

He added that while efforts were being made to give education and awareness on traffic safety on the highways, motorists and public transport operators were implored to always exercise a high degree of caution and care on the roads.

"Law enforcement agencies and responsible authorities, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that stringent measures are taken to deal with errant drivers along major highways. "Culprits will face the full wrath of the law. I urge passengers to contribute towards their safety and prevent the speeding of drivers.

"As we count our losses and mourn the deceased, it is my sincere hope that this will be a wake-up call and serve as an opportunity for all of us to fulfil a collective responsibility towards the safety of all travellers. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery," he said.

Source - The Herald

