Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt land officers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri has warned land officers against engaging in corrupt activities when discharging their duties.

The rampant illegal sale and distribution of State land by lands officials has been topical for years with some officials being accused of taking bribes to facilitate land allocation.

"Let us make the land issue the pride of our nation through cultivating a culture of absolute transparency, sincerity and fostering a corrupt-free environment. I want to take this opportunity to warn you that whoever will be involved in corruption entanglements will face the long arm of the law," said Prof Jiri while addressing land officers yesterday.

"We want you to represent the ministry well by executing our duties."

Prof Jiri said the land issue is very emotional and has to be handled with care.

"We are the vanguards of the land that Zimbabwe is being denigrated for by the Western countries and therefore there is a need to make sure that it is  equitably distributed without fear or favour," he said.

"As lands officers, you are not just ordinary employees, but you are the vanguard of the land that Zimbabwe is being vilified for. That is why you are so important to the equation of our politics and critical department to the entire nation."

Prof Jiri urged the officials to shun corruption amid reports of land disputes.

"When we hear stories of corrupt people within the lands department, it defeats the whole purpose of why we are all here.

"Most disputes of land boundaries are caused by double allocation through fake papers generated by you (lands officers) to cause disorder," he said.

"We must try to regularise things so that we don't have land disputes."

Prof Jiri said officials from the ministry have an obligation of making sure that the land reform programme is a success.

"Where we are now, we must put to finality all land problems. We should make sure that we don't have district or provincial officers who misbehave," he said.

Prof Jiri said all the land processes should be done in the presence of all lands committee members to avoid corrupt activities.

"When you do farm downsizing, you must go as a team so that the process is done smoothly.

"The committee must sign the form for downsizing and it should not be an individual decision. Don't be part of the lawlessness," he said.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Land, #Officers, #Warning

Comments


Must Read

CCC blocks Obey Sithole on X (formerly Twitter)

28 mins ago | 25 Views

Unlocking Opportunities: How to monetise WhatsApp

45 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by double candidate chaos

1 hr ago | 117 Views

SADC mum on Congo election irregularities?

1 hr ago | 128 Views

City of Harare warns of flooding

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Food inflation hits Zimbabwe consumers

1 hr ago | 49 Views

'Whites on Zimbabwe farms are entitled to be there,' says Minister

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Thieving merchandiser arrested paying lobola

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Petroleum operating licenses go up in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Invictus Ernergy injects US$10,2 in Zimbabwe operations

1 hr ago | 22 Views

59 households in Harare affected by flash floods

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga offers state-assisted funeral for bus accident victims

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Manhize production expected to start in February 2024

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Burial impasse drags on for 4 months

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mazekeen Jade dumps Stunner

12 hrs ago | 515 Views

UK lines up more investments in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Manchester United's new head of data operations

13 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Kamativi Mine bypass road opens for traffic

13 hrs ago | 443 Views

Rival CCC candidates nominated to face a Zanu-PF candidate

14 hrs ago | 885 Views

Colourful place names of Rhodesia and their origin

14 hrs ago | 943 Views

List of renamed places in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1382 Views

2 arrested for beating suspected thief to death

16 hrs ago | 368 Views

Econet leading in mobile data and voice traffic

16 hrs ago | 76 Views

Man who left Zimbabwe for SA 61 years ago seeks relatives

16 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Man stabs brother over girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 885 Views

Unlocking creativity with CapCut's Dynamic Photo Editing: Exploring Effects

18 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mutoko men gang-rape minor

18 hrs ago | 685 Views

PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

21 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

21 hrs ago | 331 Views

Tshabangu received free legal services from Advocate Uriri

21 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Chamisa's unconventional command style

22 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Zimbabwe's MPs advocate for the removal of US sanctions

22 hrs ago | 252 Views

Clashes in DR Congo as opposition demands poll re-run

22 hrs ago | 580 Views

Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

22 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Bulawayo is built on love'

22 hrs ago | 199 Views

2 fined for illegally removing TTI clamp

22 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zambezi River Authority allocates water for power generation at Kariba for 2024

22 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

22 hrs ago | 2877 Views

Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

22 hrs ago | 259 Views

Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

22 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

22 hrs ago | 85 Views

CCZ warns retailers on price distortions

22 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chamisa 'not' hiding millions of dollars

22 hrs ago | 534 Views

MP calls for unity against vandalism in Emakhandeni Luveve Constituency

22 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead during confrontation with armed cops

28 Dec 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1814 Views

Chamisa ally calls out 'sellouts' after Mafume re-election

28 Dec 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1234 Views

Mbongeni Ngema dies in Eastern Cape car crash

28 Dec 2023 at 07:37hrs | 745 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after Toyota RAV4 stolen in Gauteng

28 Dec 2023 at 07:36hrs | 430 Views

Zanu-PF MPs lobby for US visit

28 Dec 2023 at 07:36hrs | 457 Views