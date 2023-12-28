Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt land officers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri has warned land officers against engaging in corrupt activities when discharging their duties.The rampant illegal sale and distribution of State land by lands officials has been topical for years with some officials being accused of taking bribes to facilitate land allocation."Let us make the land issue the pride of our nation through cultivating a culture of absolute transparency, sincerity and fostering a corrupt-free environment. I want to take this opportunity to warn you that whoever will be involved in corruption entanglements will face the long arm of the law," said Prof Jiri while addressing land officers yesterday."We want you to represent the ministry well by executing our duties."Prof Jiri said the land issue is very emotional and has to be handled with care."We are the vanguards of the land that Zimbabwe is being denigrated for by the Western countries and therefore there is a need to make sure that it is equitably distributed without fear or favour," he said."As lands officers, you are not just ordinary employees, but you are the vanguard of the land that Zimbabwe is being vilified for. That is why you are so important to the equation of our politics and critical department to the entire nation."Prof Jiri urged the officials to shun corruption amid reports of land disputes."When we hear stories of corrupt people within the lands department, it defeats the whole purpose of why we are all here."Most disputes of land boundaries are caused by double allocation through fake papers generated by you (lands officers) to cause disorder," he said."We must try to regularise things so that we don't have land disputes."Prof Jiri said officials from the ministry have an obligation of making sure that the land reform programme is a success."Where we are now, we must put to finality all land problems. We should make sure that we don't have district or provincial officers who misbehave," he said.Prof Jiri said all the land processes should be done in the presence of all lands committee members to avoid corrupt activities."When you do farm downsizing, you must go as a team so that the process is done smoothly."The committee must sign the form for downsizing and it should not be an individual decision. Don't be part of the lawlessness," he said.