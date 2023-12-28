Latest News Editor's Choice


Thieving merchandiser arrested paying lobola

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man had a Christmas Day to forget after he was arrested during a lobola ceremony in Pfungwe area, Mashonaland East Province.

Chamunorwa Muvhuti (40), was arrested for stealing US$195 000 from Mahomed Mussa Wholesalers where he is employed as a merchandiser.

Muvhuti's would be in-laws were baffled when detectives pounced on him during the ultimately abortive ceremony.

Muvhuti pleaded guilty to the theft charge after appearing before Harare Magistrate Mrs Apollonia Marutya who remanded him in custody to today for sentencing. Muvhuti told the court that he was not paid enough by his employer and that was the reason he committed the offence.

It is the State's case that on December 21 around 1700 hours, Muvhuti was on duty when he planned to steal from the complainant .

Muvhuti acted in common purpose with Jeremiah Kwenda and Phineas Moyo who are security guards at Mohammed Mussa Wholesalers.

It is the State's case that Muvhuti hid in the shop and was locked inside while others went home after duty .

Muvhuti used a metal sharp object to break a black portable safe which was mounted to the wall and took away the safe containing US$195 000.

On December 22, the complainant discovered the offence and made a police report. On Christmas day, detectives arrested Muvhuti in Mupande Village, Chief Chitsungo, Pfungwe where he had gone to pay lobola to his in laws.

The court heard that, Muvhuti led the police to recovery of US$186 100-00 at his place of residence in Chitungwiza.

He also lead the police to the recovery of a black portable safe that was positively identified by the complainant as that which had been stolen at the shop together with the said amount.

Muvhuti is said to have paid lobola of US$4 426-00 to his in-laws leading to recovery of US$3 501-00 from the Mupande family.

He further used US$340-00 to purchase groceries for lobola proceedings leading to recovery of various groceries valued at US$250-00 from his in-laws.

The detectives managed to recover some of the stolen money.

Source - The Chronicle
