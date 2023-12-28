Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

SADC mum on Congo election irregularities?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday refused opposition calls for a re-run of disputed elections, as the main observer mission reported "numerous irregularities" that could undermine some results.

Provisional results issued so far from the Dec. 20 general election show President Felix Tshisekedi with a commanding lead, but his opponents have demanded they be annulled, citing widespread issues with the roll-out and tabulation of the vote.

The dispute threatens to further destabilise Congo, which is already grappling with a security crisis in eastern areas. Congo is the world's top producer of cobalt and other industrial minerals and metals.

In a new report on the presidential and legislative elections based on feedback from thousands of observers, the independent joint vote-monitoring mission of Congo's powerful Catholic Church and its Protestant Church said it had received 5,402 reports of incidents at polling stations, over 60% of which interrupted voting.

The CENCO-ECC mission "documented numerous irregularities likely to affect the integrity of the results," it said.

In particular, it questioned the legality of the CENI election commission's decision to extend some voting beyond Dec. 20 and reported that voting was not wrapped up fully until December 27.

The team of Moise Katumbi, one of Tshisekedi's main challengers, has ruled out using legal channels to contest results, asserting that state institutions were committed to tipping the vote in the president's favour. The CENI denies this.

He and other opposition heavyweights have called for a re-run, but government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said on Thursday the opposition should wait until full results are published and challenge them in the courts if necessary.

He said the government was committed to a fair and transparent election process and dismissed Katumbi's threat to hold further protests across the country, after police forcibly broke up a banned election march on Wednesday.

"The contesting of results does not take place in the streets. And we as a government will take steps to ensure that public order is maintained," Muyaya said.

The CENI is due to release further provisional presidential results ahead of a December 31 deadline. The latest showed Tshisekedi well-ahead of his 18 challengers, with just over 76% of around 12.5 million votes counted so far.

The CENI has not yet said how many of Congo's 44 million registered voters participated. It has so far processed the results of 46,422 polling stations out of 75,969, according to its latest tally.

In addition to the election day issues, the opposition and independent observers say the CENI is failing to follow correct procedure for the tabulation and publishing of results.

The CENI did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Symocel, a local civil society observer mission, wrote a letter to the CENI on Dec. 26 to flag reports from several provinces of CENI agents mishandling sensitive election materials and conducting election operations outside official centres.

"The rate of this phenomenon … is so high and could irreversibly distort the results of the elections that your institution is gradually announcing," it said.

Symocel's coordinator Luc Lutala confirmed the letter's authenticity on Wednesday and told Reuters "there are as many problems with the election's roll-out as with the counting of the vote".

In its report, the CENCO-ECC mission urged the CENI only to publish results based on correctly consolidated tallies from local centres.

Source - Reuters
More on: #Sadc, #Congo, #Elections

Comments


Must Read

CCC blocks Obey Sithole on X (formerly Twitter)

23 mins ago | 14 Views

Unlocking Opportunities: How to monetise WhatsApp

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by double candidate chaos

1 hr ago | 111 Views

City of Harare warns of flooding

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Food inflation hits Zimbabwe consumers

1 hr ago | 46 Views

'Whites on Zimbabwe farms are entitled to be there,' says Minister

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Thieving merchandiser arrested paying lobola

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt land officers

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Petroleum operating licenses go up in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Invictus Ernergy injects US$10,2 in Zimbabwe operations

1 hr ago | 20 Views

59 households in Harare affected by flash floods

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga offers state-assisted funeral for bus accident victims

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Manhize production expected to start in February 2024

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Burial impasse drags on for 4 months

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mazekeen Jade dumps Stunner

12 hrs ago | 513 Views

UK lines up more investments in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Manchester United's new head of data operations

13 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Kamativi Mine bypass road opens for traffic

13 hrs ago | 442 Views

Rival CCC candidates nominated to face a Zanu-PF candidate

14 hrs ago | 884 Views

Colourful place names of Rhodesia and their origin

14 hrs ago | 940 Views

List of renamed places in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1378 Views

2 arrested for beating suspected thief to death

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

Econet leading in mobile data and voice traffic

16 hrs ago | 76 Views

Man who left Zimbabwe for SA 61 years ago seeks relatives

16 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Man stabs brother over girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 884 Views

Unlocking creativity with CapCut's Dynamic Photo Editing: Exploring Effects

18 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mutoko men gang-rape minor

18 hrs ago | 684 Views

PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

21 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

21 hrs ago | 331 Views

Tshabangu received free legal services from Advocate Uriri

21 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Chamisa's unconventional command style

21 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zimbabwe's MPs advocate for the removal of US sanctions

21 hrs ago | 251 Views

Clashes in DR Congo as opposition demands poll re-run

21 hrs ago | 580 Views

Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

21 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Bulawayo is built on love'

21 hrs ago | 199 Views

2 fined for illegally removing TTI clamp

21 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zambezi River Authority allocates water for power generation at Kariba for 2024

21 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

22 hrs ago | 2868 Views

Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

22 hrs ago | 259 Views

Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

22 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

22 hrs ago | 85 Views

CCZ warns retailers on price distortions

22 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chamisa 'not' hiding millions of dollars

22 hrs ago | 532 Views

MP calls for unity against vandalism in Emakhandeni Luveve Constituency

22 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead during confrontation with armed cops

28 Dec 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1813 Views

Chamisa ally calls out 'sellouts' after Mafume re-election

28 Dec 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1232 Views

Mbongeni Ngema dies in Eastern Cape car crash

28 Dec 2023 at 07:37hrs | 743 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after Toyota RAV4 stolen in Gauteng

28 Dec 2023 at 07:36hrs | 430 Views

Zanu-PF MPs lobby for US visit

28 Dec 2023 at 07:36hrs | 455 Views